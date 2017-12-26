Download App
मुंबई में आज विरुष्का की पार्टी, अनुष्का के 'खास' तीनों खान नहीं होंगे शामिल! वजह भी जान लें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 11:14 AM IST
Salman, SRK and Aamir will not attend Virat Anushkas weeding reception

इटली में शादी, फिनलैंड में हनीमून और दिल्ली में पहले रिसेप्शन के बाद आज मुंबई में अनुष्का-विराट की ग्रैंड पार्टी है। दोनों ेके लिए आज का दिन बेहद खास है। दिल्ली के होटल ताज में हुए पहले रिसेप्शन में कई बड़ी शख्सियतों के पहुंचने के बाद अब मुंबई में भी कई सेलिब्रिटिज के पहुंचने की संभावना है।

कुलभूषण से मिलीं मां और पत्नी, पाक ने वीडियो जारी कर जताया 'एहसान'

Today for kulbhushan jadhav and his family big day

