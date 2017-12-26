बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मुंबई में आज विरुष्का की पार्टी, अनुष्का के 'खास' तीनों खान नहीं होंगे शामिल! वजह भी जान लें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Salman, SRK and Aamir will not attend Virat Anushkas weeding reception
{"_id":"5a41e0734f1c1b193e8baf44","slug":"salman-srk-and-aamir-will-not-attend-virat-anushkas-weeding-reception","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u091c \u0935\u093f\u0930\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940, \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0947 '\u0916\u093e\u0938' \u0924\u0940\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932! \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0932\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Tue, 26 Dec 2017 11:14 AM IST
इटली में शादी, फिनलैंड में हनीमून और दिल्ली में पहले रिसेप्शन के बाद आज मुंबई में अनुष्का-विराट की ग्रैंड पार्टी है। दोनों ेके लिए आज का दिन बेहद खास है। दिल्ली के होटल ताज में हुए पहले रिसेप्शन में कई बड़ी शख्सियतों के पहुंचने के बाद अब मुंबई में भी कई सेलिब्रिटिज के पहुंचने की संभावना है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a41ddf04f1c1b0e788b4fd5","slug":"tiger-zinda-hai-villain-sudeep-charge-6-crore-rupees-for-salman-khan-film","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"150 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e '\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948', \u0935\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0917 \u0939\u093f\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a41d0db4f1c1b6e468bcaf9","slug":"day-4-box-office-collection-of-salman-khan-and-katrina-kaif-starrer-tiger-zinda-hai","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0938\u092e\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0930\u092c\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0948\u0902\u091f\u093e, '\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0948' \u0928\u0947 4 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u092c\u0921\u093c\u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a41d60d4f1c1b96368b6c76","slug":"this-is-the-most-happiest-pic-of-salman-khan-and-katrina-kaif","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u091f\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0938\u0948\u0902\u091f\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928, 150 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"5a41d3634f1c1b10788b4f82","slug":"soha-ali-khan-and-kunal-khemu-attented-the-arpita-khan-christmas-party-with-little-innaya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0928\u094c\u092e\u0940, \u091a\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0932\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0932\u093e\u0907\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a4026c14f1c1b6e468bc81d","slug":"talk-sunny-leone-on-video-call-tiger-zinda-hai-priyanka-chopra-bigg-boss-11-priyanka-chopra","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0915\u0949\u0932 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a40d0524f1c1b0e788b4d8a","slug":"after-anushka-sharma-virat-kohli-wedding-dish-patani-photoshoot-goes-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930' \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e? \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!