Photo Gallery › Entertainment › Bollywood › vidya sinha birth anniversary know about her personal life

दो शादियां और पति पर पुलिस केस, ऐसी थी इस एक्ट्रेस की दुख भरी जिंदगी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 14 Nov 2019 01:46 PM IST
Vidya Sinha
Vidya Sinha - फोटो : file photo
टीवी और फिल्मों की मशहूर एक्ट्रेस विद्या सिन्हा का तीन महीने पहले 15 अगस्त को निधन हो गया था । वो 72 साल की थीं । 15 नवंबर को विद्या की 73वीं बर्थ एनिवर्सरी है। विद्या ने अमिताभ बच्चन जैसे दिग्गज सितारों के साथ काम किया । आखिरी दिनों में वो टीवी सीरियल में काम कर रही थीं । विद्या के जन्मदिन के मौके पर हम आपको उनकी जिंदगी से जुड़े किस्से बताते हैं । 
vidya sinha
Vidya Sinha
Vidya Sinha - फोटो : file photo
