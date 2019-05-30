ससुर के निधन के 2 दिन बाद ही काजोल की मां तनुजा को हुई ये बीमारी, होगा ऑपरेशन

{"_id":"5cef787abdec220743639bd9","slug":"veteran-actress-and-kajol-mother-tanuja-diagnosed-with-diverticulitis-undergo-operation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0947 2 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0928\u0941\u091c\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
kajol tanuja
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cef787abdec220743639bd9","slug":"veteran-actress-and-kajol-mother-tanuja-diagnosed-with-diverticulitis-undergo-operation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0947 2 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0928\u0941\u091c\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
tanuja
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cef787abdec220743639bd9","slug":"veteran-actress-and-kajol-mother-tanuja-diagnosed-with-diverticulitis-undergo-operation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0947 2 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0928\u0941\u091c\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
tanuja
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5cef787abdec220743639bd9","slug":"veteran-actress-and-kajol-mother-tanuja-diagnosed-with-diverticulitis-undergo-operation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928 \u0915\u0947 2 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u0928\u0941\u091c\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Veeru devgan
- फोटो : Self