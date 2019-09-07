शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Vaani Kapoor did hard practice for three month for War song ghungroo toot gaye

'घुंघरू टूट गए' की ट्रेनिंग पर बहा वाणी कपूर का खून, तीन माह तक चला गाने का हरदिन अभ्यास

मुंबई डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 07 Sep 2019 02:45 PM IST
War Song Ghungroo
1 of 5
War Song Ghungroo - फोटो : Social Media
यूट्यूब पर रिलीज होते ही यूथ सेंसेशन बन चुके फिल्म वॉर के गाने घुंघरू टूट गए में वाणी कपूर की मेहनत की सभी तारीफें कर रहे हैं। ऋतिक रोशन के साथ उनका ये गाना हिट हो चुका है और दोनों की केमिस्ट्री लोगों को खूब पसंद आ रही है। लेकिन, इस गाने के पीछे की मेहनत की जानकारी बहुत कम लोगों को है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
ghungroo toot gaye war vaani kapoor hrithik roshan घुंघरू टूट गए वॉर वाणी कपूर ऋतिक रोशन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

War Song Ghungroo
Bollywood

EXCLUSIVE: आ गया साल का सबसे बड़ा गाना घुंघरू, दुनिया की इस सबसे महंगी लोकेशन पर हुई गाने की शूटिंग

5 सितंबर 2019

shloka mehta
Bollywood

शादी के 6 महीने बाद अंबानी खानदान की बहू की अनदेखी तस्वीरें आईं सामने, मां भी दिखीं साथ

7 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Saira Banu and Vaani Kapoor
Bollywood

सायरा का जन्मदिन और प्रियंका को समर्थन में आयुष्मान सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

23 अगस्त 2019

Meezaan Jaffrey, Navya and Jaya
Bollywood

इस अभिनेता को देखते ही जया बच्चन ने किया कुछ ऐसा देखते रह गए लोग, नातिन से अफेयर की खबरें तेज

7 सितंबर 2019

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Astrology Services

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Jennifer Kendal and shashi kapoor
Bollywood

जेनिफर को याद कर सन्नाटे में जार-जार रोए थे शशि कपूर, मरते दम तक नहीं भूले पहली नजर का प्यार

7 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif
Bollywood

कटरीना के बाद अब सलमान ने सबके सामने कह दी दिल की बात, जाता देख बोले- 'तुस्सी ना जाओ'

7 सितंबर 2019

Ayushmann Khurrana
Bollywood

फिल्म बाला के बाद आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म ड्रीम गर्ल पर भी लगा कहानी चोरी करने का आरोप

7 सितंबर 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
विज्ञापन
Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan
Bollywood

रणवीर की फिल्म '83' का लंदन शेड्यूल खत्म, कबीर खान बोले- 'नहीं आया दोनों में कोई बदलाव'

7 सितंबर 2019

Avantika Malik and Imran Khan
Bollywood

इमरान खान से अलग रह रहीं पत्नी अवंतिका ने शेयर किया पोस्ट, क्या शादीशुदा जिंदगी को लेकर बताई सच्चाई?

7 सितंबर 2019

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
Astrology Services

इस पितृ पक्ष गया में कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा, पितरों के आशीर्वाद से बदलेगी किस्मत - 13 - 28 Sept
आयुष्मान खुराना, जॉन अब्राहम
Bollywood

रिलीज से पहले ही आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म 'बाला' पर मंडराने लगे खतरे के बादल, वजह जॉन अब्राहम की 'पागलपंती'

7 सितंबर 2019

Mammootty
Bollywood

एक साल में 35 फिल्में करने का रिकॉर्ड बना चुके हैं ममूटी, 'फेयरनेस साबुन' का विज्ञापन कर आए थे विवादों में

7 सितंबर 2019

ममूटी
Bollywood

369 कारों का मालिक है ये सुपरस्टार, एक बार चलाने के बाद दूसरे साल आता कार का नंबर

7 सितंबर 2019

Lata Mangeshkar and Amitabh
Bollywood

'चंद्रयान-2' के लैंडर से संपर्क टूटने पर भावुक हुआ बॉलीवुड, लता से लेकर अमिताभ ने किए ये ट्वीट

7 सितंबर 2019

vicky kaushal
Bollywood

विक्की कौशल के घर जबरन घुसी थी फीमेल फैन, इस हरकत से घरवाले भी रह गए थे हैरान

7 सितंबर 2019

Ashnoor Kaur
Television

शूटिंग के दौरान बुरी तरह घायल हुईं Patiala Babes की ये अभिनेत्री, नाक और पैर पर आई चोट

7 सितंबर 2019

Navin Gulia and Amitabh Bachchan
Television

KBC 11: पैरा कमांडो ट्रेनिंग में नवीन ने खो दिए पैर, अब कर रहे ऐसा काम गर्व से चौड़ा हो जाएगा सीना

7 सितंबर 2019

इलियाना डिक्रूज
Bollywood

ब्रेकअप की खबरों के बीच इलियाना ने शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर, कमेंट किए बिना नहीं रह पाए वरुण धवन

7 सितंबर 2019

साहो और छिछोरे
Bollywood

'छिछोरे' के रिलीज होते ही 'साहो की रफ्तार पड़ी धीमी, जानें कितना रहा दोनों फिल्मों का कलेक्शन

7 सितंबर 2019

aamir khan
Bollywood

अंबानी के घर इवेंट में चप्पल पहन ही पहुंचे थे आमिर और अर्जुन, फैंस सादगी की कर रहे तारीफ

7 सितंबर 2019

मैडम तुसाद म्यूजियम में बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के वैक्स स्टैच्यू
Bollywood

भारत ही नहीं, लंदन-सिंगापुर में भी है ऐसी 'नगरी', जहां एक छत के नीचे रहते कई बॉलीवुड सितारे

7 सितंबर 2019

पूजा भट्ट और महेश भट्ट
Bollywood

महेश भट्ट के निधन की खबर वायरल होने पर बेटी पूजा भट्ट भड़कीं, तस्वीर शेयर कर बताई सच्चाई

7 सितंबर 2019

War Song Ghungroo
War Song Ghungroo - फोटो : Social Media
War Song Ghungroo
War Song Ghungroo - फोटो : Amar Ujala, Mumbai
War
War - फोटो : Social Media
vaani kapoor
vaani kapoor - फोटो : amar ujala
vaani kapoor
vaani kapoor - फोटो : Social Media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

रानू मंडल के बाद अतींद्र चक्रबर्ती लाए नया सिंगर

रानू मंडल (Ranu Mondal) की किस्मत बदलने के पीछे जिस शख्स का हाथ है वह अतींद्र चक्रवर्ती (Atindra Chakraborty) हैं। अतींद्र ने ही रानू का पश्चिम बंगाल के रानाघाट पर गाना गाते हुए वीडियो बनाया था और सोशल मीडिया पर साझा किया था।

7 सितंबर 2019

चंद्रयान 2 5:02

Chandrayaan 2: विक्रम से संपर्क टूटने के बावजूद इसरो को मिल रही बधाई, सबने कहा देश को आप पर नाज है

7 सितंबर 2019

यूपी न्यूज 2:17

यूपी के टीचर्स को सेल्फी से है परहेज, योगी सरकार के प्रेरणा एप से भड़के

7 सितंबर 2019

दीपिका पादुकोण 1:38

'राम' की 'लीला' ने रैंप पर लगाई आग, दीपिका के इस अंदाज ने कर दी सब सितारों की चमक फीकी

7 सितंबर 2019

छिछोरे रिव्यू 3:13

‘छिछोरे’ देखने जा रहे हैं तो पहले देखिए पब्लिक का रिव्यू

7 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited