{"_id":"5a5202f64f1c1b18758b4f73","slug":"unseen-pictures-of-bipasha-childhood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0936\u093e \u092c\u0938\u0941, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u091a\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
बचपन में ऐसी दिखती थीं बिपाशा बसु, तस्वीरें देख लीजिए यकीनन पहचान नहीं पाएंगे
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 07 Jan 2018 06:03 PM IST
आज हम आपको बॉलीवुड की ब्लैक ब्यूटी एक्ट्रेस बिपाशा बसु की बचपन की कुछ ऐसी अनदेखी तस्वीरें दिखाने जा रहे हैं जो शायद आपने पहले नहीं देखी होंगी। आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें बचपन में कैसी दिखती थी बंगाली हॉट बाला...
