शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   udit narayan birthday he has been married twice know the story of his life

Bday Spl: ये हैं उदित नारायण की पहली पत्नी, मुंबई आकर बिना बताए की थी दूसरी शादी

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 01 Dec 2019 08:57 AM IST
udit narayan
1 of 6
udit narayan - फोटो : social media
80 के दशक में बॉलीवुड की हर फिल्म के गानों को अपनी आवाज देने वाले उदित नारायण का आज जन्मदिन है । 64वां जन्मदिन मनाने वाले उदित ने बॉलीवुड को ढेरों हिट गाने दिए । आज भी उनके गाने लोगों की जुबान पर चढ़े रहते हैं। उदित नारायण ने लगभग हर बड़े स्टार के लिए गाना गया लेकिन सफलता पाने के लिए उन्हें काफी संघर्ष करना पड़ा । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
इस विवाह पंचमी, मंगल नाथ मंदिर उज्जैन में पूजा से होंगी विवाह की सारी बाधांए दूर : 1 दिसंबर 2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन
udit narayan aditya narayan
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Munna Badnaam Hua
Bollywood

मलाइका के आगे फीकी पड़ी 'दबंग खान' की ये नई 'मुन्नी', करीना के 'फेविकोल' से भी कोसों दूर

1 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood
Bollywood

डिंपल कपाड़िया की मां का निधन, विश्व एड्स दिवस पर मानुषी छिल्लर का एलान, पांच खबरें

1 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
The Family Man
Bollywood

'फैमिली मैन 2' के जरिए डिजिटल डेब्यू करेंगी साउथ की ये अभिनेत्री, नागार्जुन के परिवार से है कनेक्शन

1 दिसंबर 2019

Manushi Chhillar
Bollywood

#WorldAidsDay: पूर्व विश्व सुंदरी मानुषी छिल्लर का एलान, गांवों में जाकर महिलाओं को करेंगी जागरूक

1 दिसंबर 2019

इस विवाह पंचमी, मंगल नाथ मंदिर उज्जैन में पूजा से होंगी विवाह की सारी बाधांए दूर : 1 दिसंबर 2019
Astrology Services

इस विवाह पंचमी, मंगल नाथ मंदिर उज्जैन में पूजा से होंगी विवाह की सारी बाधांए दूर : 1 दिसंबर 2019
kartik aaryan, ananya pandey
Bollywood

Video: अपनी पैंट की चेन बंद करना भूल गए कार्तिक आर्यन, अनन्या पांडे ने याद दिलाया तो हुआ ये हाल

30 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Vaishnavi Macdonald, Siddharth and Rashami
Television

BB13: ये है सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला और रश्मि देसाई के रिश्ते का असली सच, ऑनस्क्रीन मां ने किया बड़ा खुलासा

30 नवंबर 2019

Salman Khan
Television

बिग बॉस ने बढ़ाई सलमान खान की फीस, अब हर एपिसोड के लिए लेंगे इतने करोड़ रुपये

30 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सलमान खान, मधुरिमा तुली, संजय मिश्रा
Bollywood

बिग बॉस के घर में होगी इस सेलेब की वाइल्ड कार्ड एंट्री, संजय मिश्रा का वीडियो हुआ वायरल, पांच खबरें

30 नवंबर 2019

ब्राजील के राष्ट्रपति जेयर बोल्सोनारो और लियोनार्डो डि कैप्रियो
Hollywood

ब्राजील के राष्ट्रपति का लियोनार्डो पर आरोप, कहा- अमेजन के जंगल में आग लगाने के लिए दिए पैसे

30 नवंबर 2019

इस विवाह पंचमी, मंगल नाथ मंदिर उज्जैन में पूजा से होंगी विवाह की सारी बाधांए दूर : 1 दिसंबर 2019
Astrology Services

इस विवाह पंचमी, मंगल नाथ मंदिर उज्जैन में पूजा से होंगी विवाह की सारी बाधांए दूर : 1 दिसंबर 2019
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh
Bollywood

तीन फिल्मों में पति रणवीर सिंह के साथ काम करने से दीपिका का इनकार, जानें बड़ी वजह

30 नवंबर 2019

हैदराबाद रेप
Bollywood

हैदराबाद रेप: सलमान, वरुण समेत इन स्टार्स का फूटा गुस्सा, बोले- 'ये मानव रूप में शैतान हैं'

30 नवंबर 2019

सेलेना गोमेज
Hollywood

इस सुपरस्टार सिंगर ने किताबों पर खड़े होकर दिया पोज, यूजर बोले- 'विद्या माता का श्राप लगेगा'

30 नवंबर 2019

akshay kumar
Bollywood

'गुड न्यूज' के गाने के रिहर्सल के दौरान घायल हुए दो स्टंटमैन, अक्षय कुमार ने ऐसे की मदद

30 नवंबर 2019

रामसे ब्रदर्स
Bollywood

इन फिल्मों से 'सामरी' ने फैलाई खूब दहशत, इंजीनियरिंग छोड़ ऐसे बने 'दरिंदे'

30 नवंबर 2019

Rohit, Ajay Devgn and Rishi Kapoor
Bollywood

अजय-रोहित के 'गोलमाल 5' से ऋषि कपूर की सलाह तक, पढ़ें पांच खबरें

30 नवंबर 2019

Hyderabad veterinary doctor murder: Rakul Preet Swara Bhaskar Shabana Azmi kajal aggarwal
Bollywood

हैदराबाद में डॉक्टर संग हुए दुष्कर्म-हत्या से अभिनेत्रियों में आक्रोश, कहा- इन हैवानों को फांसी हो

30 नवंबर 2019

चित्रांगदा सिंह, दीया मिर्जा
Bollywood

सलून के बाहर स्पॉट हुईं चित्रांगदा और एक कार्यक्रम में पहुंचीं दीया, देखें सितारों की तस्वीरें

30 नवंबर 2019

Arbaaz, Salman, Shamita and Shilpa
Bollywood

सलमान खान सहित इन पांच सितारों ने भी सगे भाई-बहनों के साथ शेयर की स्क्रीन

30 नवंबर 2019

Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Television

Bigg Boss 13: अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं बिग बॉस की कंटेस्टेंट देवोलीना, इस वजह से बिगड़ी तबीयत

30 नवंबर 2019

Siddharth Shukla and Salman Khan
Television

BB13: 'वीकेंड का वार' में सलमान लगाएंगे सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की क्लास, 2 महीने से कर रहे एक ही गलती

30 नवंबर 2019

Vaishnavi Macdonald, Rashami and Siddharth
Television

BB13: 'दिल से दिल तक' की अभिनेत्री ने खोला राज, बोलीं- 'सिद्धार्थ को पसंद करती हैं रश्मि देसाई'

30 नवंबर 2019

udit narayan
udit narayan - फोटो : social media
Udit Narayan
Udit Narayan - फोटो : social media
udit narayan
udit narayan - फोटो : social media
उदित नारायण
उदित नारायण
udit narayan
udit narayan - फोटो : social media
udit narayan
udit narayan - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

जब सताए स्पॉन्डिलाइटिस का दर्द, इन योगासनों को करने से मिलेगा जल्द आराम

हमारी जीवनशैली में लगातार और तेजी से हो रहे बदलाव कई सारी परेशानियों की वजह बन जाती है। इन्हीं में से एक है स्पॉन्डिलाइटिस की दिक्कत। जो खासकर लंबे समय तक एक जगह...एक ही मुद्रा में बने रहने से पनपती है।

1 दिसंबर 2019

अनु दुबे 2:15

हैदराबाद केस: दिल्ली की बेटी अनु दुबे ने कहा, मैं आपके लिए करूंगी प्रोटेस्ट

30 नवंबर 2019

हैदराबाद 6:27

Hyderabad Rape and Murder Case | निर्भया की मां से अमर उजाला की खास बातचीत

30 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 1:32

डीएम साहब ने पढ़वाई अंग्रेजी, टीचर ना पढ़ पाए एक शब्द

30 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:11

सूरज बड़जात्या के बेटे के रिसेप्शन में नजर आए बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज सितारे, जोड़े को दी बधाई

30 नवंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited