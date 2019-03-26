शहर चुनें

उदय चोपड़ा ही नहीं दीपिका-आलिया भी झेल चुकी हैं डिप्रेशन, नाकामयाबी के कारण सुसाइड के बारे में सोचा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 26 Mar 2019 09:37 AM IST
शोहरत बहुत लोगों को मिलती है पर नाम मिलने के बाद क्या सब सही हो जाता है? या जिन लोगों को उम्मीद के मुताबिक शोहरत नहीं मिलती उन्हें किस तरह के दर्द से गुज़रना होता है?कुछ को होता है 'डिप्रेशन', कुछ को 'एंग्ज़ायटी' । एक बार फिर 'डिप्रेशन' पर बहस छिड़ी है क्योंकि फ़िल्म अभिनेता उदय चोपड़ा ने सोशल मीडिया पर कुछ ऐसा लिखा कि सबका ध्यान बहुत समय बाद उन पर गया । लोगों को लगा की वो आत्महत्या के बारे में बात कर रहे हैं । सफ़लता मिलने के बाद उसको संभालने का प्रेशर और एक शोहरत न मिलने का प्रेशर ।
क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
