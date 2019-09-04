शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   tiger shroff talk about his family financial condition says Our furniture was sold off one by one

टाइगर की आपबीती, 'मां की एक गलती से घर का सारा फर्नीचर बिक गया था, मैं जमीन पर सोता था'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 04 Sep 2019 03:27 PM IST
ayesha shroff
1 of 5
ayesha shroff - फोटो : social media
टाइगर श्रॉफ बॉलीवुड में अपने दम पर पहचान बना रहे हैं । अब उनकी अगली फिल्म 'वॉर' है, जिसमें वो ऋतिक रोशन के साथ नजर आएंगे । फिल्म का ट्रेलर कुछ दिन पहले ही रिलीज हुआ था । इसके अलावा वो दिशा पाटनी के साथ रिलेशन को लेकर भी चर्चा में रहते हैं । हाल ही में टाइगर ने एक इंटरव्यू में उस वक्त के बारे में बताया जब उनका परिवार आर्थिक तंगी से गुजर रहा था । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
tiger shroff ayesha shroff jackie shroff war टाइगर श्रॉफ आयशा श्रॉफ जैकी श्रॉफ वॉर
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Sunny Deol, Sahher Bambba, Karan Deol
Bollywood

बेटे के ट्रेलर लॉन्च पर सिनेमाघर में अकेले नजर आए सनी देओल, देखिए क्या कहा इस वीडियो में

4 सितंबर 2019

saaho
Bollywood

'साहो' ने पांच दिन के कलेक्शन से वसूली लागत, सुपरहिट होने के लिए कमाने होंगे और 350 करोड़

4 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Raj Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor
Bollywood

राज कपूर की गोद में खेलते दिखे नन्हें ऋषि, पिता के बर्थडे पर रिद्धिमा ने शेयर की बचपन की तस्वीरें

4 सितंबर 2019

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika and Katrina Kaif
Bollywood

रणबीर ने खुद कबूली थी दीपिका को प्यार में धोखा देने की बात, इंटरव्यू में कहा था-हां मैने दिया...

4 सितंबर 2019

कब और कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी नौकरी? जानिए प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से 149 रुपये में
Astrology Services

कब और कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी नौकरी? जानिए प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से 149 रुपये में
Ranu Mondal with daughter
Bollywood

रानू मंडल की बेटी के खिलाफ हुए यूजर्स, बोले-मैनेजर ने पैर तोड़ने की धमकी दे अच्छा ही किया

4 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Brishti Roy
Bollywood

एक्ट्रेस को कॉल गर्ल बता ट्रेन में लगा दिए पोस्टर, आने लगे फोन तो दर्ज करवानी पड़ी FIR

4 सितंबर 2019

अब्दुल बासित, जॉनी सिन्स
Bollywood

कौन हैं वो पोर्न स्टार? जिसने पाकिस्तान के पूर्व राजदूत का उड़ाया मजाक, कहा- फॉलोअर्स बढ़ाने का शुक्रिया

4 सितंबर 2019

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
Invertis university

कानून के क्षेत्र में बनाना चाहते हैं अपना करियर, ऐसे करें तैयारी
विज्ञापन
shweta bachchan
Bollywood

सोशल मीडिया पर खूब पसंद की जा रही श्वेता बच्चन की ये तस्वीर, जानें क्या है वजह

4 सितंबर 2019

sridevi
Bollywood

हवा-हवाई गर्ल श्रीदेवी के वैक्स स्टैचू की तस्वीरें आईं सामने, झलक देखते ही कपूर परिवार भावुक

4 सितंबर 2019

कब और कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी नौकरी? जानिए प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से 149 रुपये में
Astrology Services

कब और कैसे मिलेगी अच्छी नौकरी? जानिए प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से 149 रुपये में
Rishi Kapoor, Ranu Mondal
Bollywood

ऋषि कपूर के जन्मदिन और रानू मंडल की बेटी के खुलासे सहित बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

4 सितंबर 2019

Ranu Mondal with daughter
Bollywood

रानू मंडल की बेटी का बड़ा खुलासा, दस साल पहले इस वजह से छोड़ दिया था मां का साथ

4 सितंबर 2019

neetu kapoor, rekha
Bollywood

ऋषि कपूर की शादी में पहली बार सिंदूर लगाकर दिखी थीं रेखा, हैरान हुए लोग तो दी थी ये सफाई

4 सितंबर 2019

rishi kapoor
Bollywood

38 साल पहले ऋषि कपूर की दुल्हन बन बेहद खूबसूरत लग रही थीं नीतू, देखें उनकी शादी का एलबम

4 सितंबर 2019

mukri
Bollywood

मदरसे में बच्चों को कुरान पढ़ाते थे मुकरी, इस विख्यात अभिनेत्री की बदौलत बन गए कॉमेडियन

4 सितंबर 2019

शनाया कपूर
Bollywood

बिना मेकअप के नजर आईं कपूर खानदान की एक और स्टार किड, तस्वीरें देखकर बताएं ये कौन?

4 सितंबर 2019

Adnan Sami, Azaan Sami Khan
Bollywood

अदनान सामी के बेटे पाकिस्तान में रहने पर महसूस करते हैं गर्व, पिता के भारत प्रेम को लेकर कहा ये

4 सितंबर 2019

Ranu Mondal with daughter
Bollywood

रानू मंडल के स्टार बनते ही बदले बेटी के तेवर, मां के पहले पति के बारे में नया खुलासा, 'जिंदा हैं वो'

4 सितंबर 2019

रानू मंडल और लता मंगेशकर
Bollywood

लता मंगेशकर ने रानू मंडल को दी बड़ी नसीहत, कहा- 'गायकी में मेरी परछाई न बनो, ऑरिजिनल रहो वरना...

4 सितंबर 2019

प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा के भाई के साथ दिखी ये मिस्ट्री गर्ल कौन? अंबानी की पार्टी में सामने आकर चौंकाया

4 सितंबर 2019

Ranu Mondal with daughter
Bollywood

रानू मंडल की बेटी का गंभीर आरोप, मैनेजर ने धमकाया-'मां से मिलने की कोशिश की तो पैर तोड़ दूंगा'

4 सितंबर 2019

Salman, Amitbah and Nalini Negi
Television

TRP लिस्ट में अमिताभ की एंट्री से लेकर अभिनेत्री की पिटाई तक, ये हैं टीवी की हफ्तेभर की 5 खबरें

4 सितंबर 2019

ayesha shroff
ayesha shroff - फोटो : social media
tiger shroff
tiger shroff - फोटो : social media
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff - फोटो : file photo
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff
tiger shroff
tiger shroff
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

Airtel ने पेश किए तीन नए प्री-पेड प्लान, देखें कारोबार और टेक की बड़ी खबरें

Airtel ने एक बार फिर अपने ग्राहकों के लिए तीन नए प्री-पेड प्लान पेश किए हैं। 597 रुपये के प्लान में 169 दिनों की वैधता मिल रही है। इस प्लान में 300 एसएमएस और अनिलिमिटेड कॉलिंग मिलेगी।

4 सितंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:12

फिल्म ‘पल पल दिल के पास’ ट्रेलर लॉन्च पर फिरा पानी, सनी देओल ने बताई अगली तारीख

4 सितंबर 2019

डीके शिवकुमार 3:48

मनी लॉंड्रिंग केस में ईडी ने किया डीके शिवकुमार को गिरफ्तार, कांग्रेस का कर्नाटक से दिल्ली तक बवाल

4 सितंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान 1:40

श्रीलंका में आयोजित यूनिसेफ कार्यक्र में कश्मीर मुद्दे पर फिर हुई पाकिस्तान की बेइज्जती

4 सितंबर 2019

मोदी-पुतिन 4:01

रूस के सर्वोच्च नागरिक पुरस्कार से सम्मानित होंगे पीएम मोदी, व्लादिमीर पुतिन को कहा शुक्रिया

4 सितंबर 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited