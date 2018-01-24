अपना शहर चुनें

टाइगर श्रॉफ की बहन की बिकिनी फोटो फिर हुई वायरल, टॉपलेस होने पर आईं थीं चर्चा में

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 12:02 PM IST
tiger shroff sister krishna shroff bikini photo viral
1 of 5
जैकी श्रॉफ के बेटे टाइगर और बेटी कृष्‍णा दोनों ही अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में खूब नाम कमा रहे हैं। टाइगर बॉलीवुड में एक के बाद एक हिट फिल्‍में दे रहे हैं वहीं कृष्‍णा डायरेक्शन के हुनर सीख रही हैं। इसके अलावा कृष्‍णा अपनी हॉटनेस को लेकर भी काफी सुर्खियां बटोरती हैं।
krishna shroff tiger shroff jackie shroff

