शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   throwback pictures Karisma Kapoor shares pic with Salman Khan from the sets of Biwi No. 1

20 साल पहले करिश्मा बनी थीं सलमान की 'बीवी नंबर 1', सुष्मिता के प्यार में पत्नी को दिया था धोखा

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 30 May 2019 03:32 PM IST
Biwi No. 1
1 of 5
Biwi No. 1 - फोटो : instagram
बॉलीवुड में पुरानी बातें याद करना लोगों को काफी पसंद है। अपने जमाने की स्टार अदाकारा रहीं करिश्मा अक्सर Throwback तस्वीरें शेयर करती रही हैं। इस बार भी करिश्मा ने अपनी और सलमान की 2 तस्वीरें शेयर की है। तस्वीर को शेयर करने के पीछे वजह है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
salman khan karishma kapoor biwi number 1 sushmita sen anil kapoor saif ali khan tabu
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Rimi Sen
Bollywood

धूम मचाकर अचानक बॉलीवुड से गायब हो गई थी ये एक्ट्रेस, आज है इन हालातों में

30 मई 2019

rakhi sawant
Bollywood

'दरवाजा बंद कर टैलेंट दिखाने को कहते थे प्रोड्यूसर', स्ट्रगल के दिनों को याद कर रो पड़ीं राखी सावंत

30 मई 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
chhapaak
Bollywood

'छपाक' के सेट पर पहले दिन ही सबके सामने रो पड़ी थीं दीपिका पादुकोण, जानिए क्या थी वजह

30 मई 2019

aryan khan
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान ने शुरू की बेटे आर्यन के डेब्यू की तैयारी, लेकिन बॉलीवुड में नहीं करेंगे लॉन्च

30 मई 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Sunny, Bobby and Abhay
Bollywood

14 साल बाद देओल खानदान के इस बेटे को नहीं मिल रहा काम, ये बॉबी नहीं कोई और है

30 मई 2019

saif ali khan
Bollywood

सैफ अली खान का बेटा क्रिकेट में कर रहा पिता का नाम रोशन, इब्राहिम ने मैदान में लगाए चौके-छक्के

30 मई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

tanuja
Bollywood

मां के एक थप्पड़ ने संवार दिया था तनुजा का करियर, अब बेटी-दामाद बॉलीवुड पर कर रहे राज

30 मई 2019

shah rukh khan
Bollywood

पीएम मोदी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में शामिल हो सकते हैं ये 10 स्टार्स, शाहरुख खान का नाम भी शामिल

30 मई 2019

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
Astrology

शनि जयंती के अवसर पर शनि दोष निवारण पूजा (03 जून 2019, सोमवार)
विज्ञापन
Salman Khan Bina Kak daughter wedding
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस की बेटी की शादी में बनियान पहनकर पहुंच गए थे सलमान, 9 साल पुरानी तस्वीर आई सामने

30 मई 2019

kajol tanuja
Bollywood

काजोल की मां तनुजा का हुआ ऑपरेशन, इस गंभीर बीमारी की वजह से हुईं थीं अस्पताल में भर्ती

30 मई 2019

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
Astrology

शनि जयंती (03 जून 2019, सोमवार) के अवसर पर शनि शिंगणापुर में शनि को प्रसन्न करने के लिए तेल अभिषेकम्
#ThrowBackThursday
Bollywood

#ThrowBackThursday मलाइका अरोड़ा को याद आए पुराने दिन, इस खास शख्स के साथ तस्वीर शेयर कर लिखी ये बात

30 मई 2019

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर से ब्रेकअप के बाद फूट-फूटकर रोती थीं कटरीना, पहली बार बताया कैसी हो गई थी हालत

30 मई 2019

rakhi and deepak
Bollywood

क्या 'बिग बॉस 13' में ड्रामा क्वीन की होने जा रही एंट्री, दीपक कलाक के साथ फोटो शेयर कर दी जानकारी तो यूजर्स ने किया जमकर ट्रोल?

30 मई 2019

Arrested actors and Hrithik Roshan
Bollywood

महाराष्ट्र पुलिस ने आतंकी समझ दो लोगों को किया गिरफ्तार, ऋतिक रोशन से है कनेक्शन

30 मई 2019

Paresh Rawal
Bollywood

इन 10 किरदारों ने परेश रावल को बनाया दिग्गज स्टार, हर किरदार में आसानी से हो जाते हैं फिट

30 मई 2019

Sunny Leone, Mandana Karimi
Bollywood

नोएडा में एक महीने रुकेंगी सनी लियोनी, मंदाना करीमी के साथ करेंगी इस फिल्म की शूटिंग

30 मई 2019

Paresh Rawal, Swaroop Sampat
Bollywood

झोपड़ी से निकलकर मिस इंडिया बनी थीं परेश रावल की पत्नी, फिल्मों में बोल्ड सीन देकर मचाई थी सनसनी

29 मई 2019

Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji
Bollywood

फिर से शूट होगी करण जौहर की 'ब्रह्मास्त्र', फिल्म के कुछ नए सीन शूट करने अयान पहुंचे बनारस

30 मई 2019

nysa devgan
Bollywood

दादा के निधन के अगले ही दिन सलून जाने पर ट्रोल हुईं अजय देवगन की बेटी, यूजर्स ने किए ऐसे कमेंट्स

29 मई 2019

ajay devgn
Bollywood

1000 लोगों से पिटते-पिटते बचे थे अजय देवगन, पिता वीरू देवगन ने 200 फाइटर के साथ मिलकर बचाई थी जान

29 मई 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

परेश रावल के बर्थडे और सलमान से टक्कर लेंगी प्रियंका चोपड़ा की भाभी समेत मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

30 मई 2019

bollywood actors
Bollywood

मासूम बच्चे से दिखने वाले इन 10 एक्टर्स ने बनाई हल्क जैसी बॉडी, नंबर 9 तो बना सबका फेवरेट

29 मई 2019

Biwi No. 1
Biwi No. 1 - फोटो : instagram
Biwi No. 1
Biwi No. 1 - फोटो : instagram
biwi no 1
biwi no 1
Biwi No. 1
Biwi No. 1 - फोटो : instagram
salman khan
salman khan - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

उत्तराखंड बोर्ड में सताक्षी तिवारी बिना ट्यूशन पढ़े बनी 12वीं की टॉपर

उत्तराखंड बोर्ड की 12वीं परीक्षा में सताक्षी तिवारी ने टॉप किया है। चिन्यालीसौड़ की रहने वाली सताक्षी श्री विद्या मंदिर इंटर कॉलेज की छात्रा हैं और उन्होंने 98 फीसदी अंकों के साथ टॉप किया है।

30 मई 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:06

मीजान और शर्मिन ने यूं लॉन्च किया अपनी डेब्यू फिल्म 'मलाल' का पहला गाना

30 मई 2019

न्यूज हेडलाइंस 1:09

सुषमा स्वराज, स्मृति ईरानी, नितिन गडकरी, राजनाथ सिंह का मंत्री बनना तय समेत 5 बड़ी खबरें

30 मई 2019

उत्तराखंड 10वीं टॉपर 1:16

उत्तराखंड बोर्ड में हाईस्कूल टॉपर अनंता सकलानी ने बताया सफलता का राज

30 मई 2019

मेसी टैटूज 3:00

फुटबॉल प्लेयर Lionel Messi का हर Tattoo कुछ कहता है...

30 मई 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.