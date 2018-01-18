बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a6053994f1c1ba4268b5037","slug":"this-is-how-akshay-kumar-reacted-after-got-punched-by-rajinikanth-in-the-film-2-0","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0930\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0915\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u0915\u094d\u0937\u092f \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u094b\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
आखिर क्यों रजनीकांत का मुक्का खाकर खुश हुए अक्षय कुमार, खुद ही खोल दिया राज
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 03:41 PM IST
रजनीकांत और अक्षय कुमार की मोस्ट अवेटिड फिल्म ‘2.0’ का दर्शकों को बेसब्री से इंतजार है। हाल ही में अक्षय ने इस फिल्म में काम करने वाले सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत के बारे में ऐसा बयान दिया है, जिसे सुनकर आप यकीनन हैरान रह जाएंगे।
