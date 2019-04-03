शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   these Bollywood actors also choose much younger girls to get married

इन 5 एक्टर्स ने भी रचाई अपने से आधी उम्र की लड़की से शादी, सैफ-करीना का अफेयर तो सेट पर हुआ शुरू

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 03 Apr 2019 01:19 PM IST
सैफ-करीना
1 of 5
सैफ-करीना
प्यार और रिश्तों में उम्र मायने नहीं रखती है। इस जुमले को सच साबित करते हैं ये स्टार्स। बॉलीवुड में आपको कई ऐसे उदाहरण मिल जाएंगे जहां इन स्टार्स ने अपने से आधी उम्र की लड़की से शादी रचाई है। आइए आज बात करते हैं उन्हीं में से कुछ की।

सैफ अली खान- करीना कपूर
बॉलीवुड के सबसे हॉट कपल की लिस्ट में शामिल जोड़ा सैफ अली खान और करीना कपूर खान के बीच एक दो नहीं बल्कि पूरे 10 साल का अंतर है। दोनों की लव स्टोरी काफी मजेदार है। एक इंटरव्यू में करीना ने बताया कि एक समय ऐसा भी आया था कि जब सैफ से शादी करने के लिए उन्होंने घर से भागने तक का प्लान बना लिया था। बता दें, फिल्म 'टशन' से दोनों कलाकारों के बीच प्यार शुरू हुआ था। आज दोनों का एक बेटा 'तैमूर' है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
milind soman ankita konwar saif ali khan
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

mayoori kango
Bollywood

10 साल पहले फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से गायब हो गई थी ये एक्ट्रेस, अब 'गूगल' में संभाल रहीं बड़ी जिम्मेदारी

3 अप्रैल 2019

chhapaak
Bollywood

देखिए तेजाब के हमले से पहले कैसी दिखती थीं लक्ष्मी, 14 साल बाद दीपिका करने जा रहीं बायोपिक

3 अप्रैल 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
prabhudeva
Bollywood

माइकल जैक्सन को मात दे चुका है ये भारतीय स्टार, इस एक्ट्रेस ने ला दिया जिंदगी में भूचाल

3 अप्रैल 2019

जया प्रदा
Bollywood

रोचक तथ्य: 4 बार पार्टी बदल चुकी है जया प्रदा, अब भाजपाई बन आजम खान को देंगी चुनौती

3 अप्रैल 2019

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
sara ali khan
Bollywood

सारा अली खान ने बताई रात के 3 बजे की सच्चाई, बोलीं-'यह देखना काफी डरावना था'

3 अप्रैल 2019

kangana ranaut
Bollywood

13 साल पहले इस डायरेक्टर की बदौलत कंगना बनीं थीं स्टार, अब रातोंरात छोड़ दी उनकी फिल्म

3 अप्रैल 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

अर्जुन कपूर
Bollywood

मालद्वीव में मलाइका के साथ ही थे अर्जुन, तस्वीरें सामने आते ही यूजर बोले-साथ में फोटो शेयर करते

3 अप्रैल 2019

सलमान खान
Bollywood

काला हिरण शिकार समेत सलमान के कई मामलों पर सुनवाई आज, जानिए कौन-कौन से केस?

3 अप्रैल 2019

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों कायम है आपकी नौकरी पर संकट?
विज्ञापन
box office collection
Bollywood

बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अब भी टिकी 'केसरी', वहीं 'जंगली' और 'नोटबुक' का कलेक्शन रहा इतने करोड़

3 अप्रैल 2019

ajay devgn, alok nath
Bollywood

अजय देवगन की नई फिल्म के ट्रेलर में दिखे आलोक नाथ, 'मीटू इंडिया' ने लिखा- 'ये शर्मनाक है'

3 अप्रैल 2019

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या कामकाज में आ रही हैं अड़चनें? नवरात्रि पूजा कर पाएं समाधान
बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

अब ऐसी दिखने लगी हैं गुजरे जमाने की ये 10 बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस, एक-एक को पहचानना हो रहा मुश्किल

3 अप्रैल 2019

Karisma,Mahima and Sangeeta
Bollywood

तलाक के बाद खुशहाल जिंदगी जी रहीं ये 5 एक्ट्रेस, दूसरी शादी की भी प्लानिंग नहीं

2 अप्रैल 2019

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनास के तलाक पर परिवार की ओर से आया पहला बयान, बताई इस खबर की सच्चाई

1 अप्रैल 2019

जयाप्रदा
Bollywood

जयाप्रदा के जन्मदिन और श्रीसंत के नच बलिये का हिस्सा होने सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

3 अप्रैल 2019

Parineeti Chopra,Izhaan Mirza
Bollywood

सानिया के बेटे की खुद को मौसी बताने पर ट्रोल हुईं परिणीति,यूजर्स बोले- 'खाला या आंटी ही बन सकती हो'

3 अप्रैल 2019

boney kapoor
Bollywood

बोनी कपूर और उर्वशी रौतेला के इस वीडियो पर सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, हीरोइन ने भी लगाई लताड़

2 अप्रैल 2019

Irrfan Khan
Bollywood

मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर फैशनेबल अंदाज में दिखे इरफान, दुआओं के लिए फैंस का शुक्रिया

3 अप्रैल 2019

ajay devgn
Bollywood

इन 2 हीरोइनों का दिल तोड़ने के बाद अजय देवगन ने काजोल संग लिए थे सात फेरे, देखें 20 साल पुरानी शादी की तस्वीरें

2 अप्रैल 2019

Vivek Oberoi
Bollywood

वो बॉलीवुड फिल्में, जो बनती जा रही हैं राजनीति का अखाड़ा

3 अप्रैल 2019

कपिल शर्मा
Bollywood

ड्रग्स लेने और सुनील ग्रोवर के साथ विवाद पर बोले कपिल शर्मा, ट्रोलर्स को दिया करारा जवाब

3 अप्रैल 2019

प्रभुदेवा
Bollywood

प्रभुदेवा से शादी करने के लिए इस एक्ट्रेस ने बदल लिया था धर्म, फिर भी नहीं बन पाई बात

2 अप्रैल 2019

बॉलीवुड
Bollywood

लाख कोशिशों के बाद भी हिट नहीं हो सकीं ये बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेसेज, एक ने शादी कर बसाया घर

2 अप्रैल 2019

सैफ-करीना
सैफ-करीना
Milind Soman Ankita Tanwar
Milind Soman Ankita Tanwar - फोटो : twitter
dilip kumar
dilip kumar
meera shahid
meera shahid
sanjay and Manya Dutt
sanjay and Manya Dutt
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.