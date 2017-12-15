Download App
इन 5 वजहों से 'पैडमैन' का ट्रेलर है दमदार, फनी स्टाइल के साथ टूटी फूटी अंग्रेजी कर देगी इंप्रेस

amarujala.com - Presented by :शिप्रा सक्सेना

Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 04:34 PM IST
These are the 5 reasons why Akshay Kumar Padman impress everyone

'पैडमैन' फिल्म के ट्रेलर का इंतजार आखिरकार खत्म हो गया जिसे अब तक लाखों लोग देख चुके हैं। टूटी फूटी अंग्रेजी के साथ जबरदस्त एक्टिंग के तड़के से बनीं इस फिल्म की खासियत एक गंभीर विषय पर लोगों का ध्यान आकर्षित करना है। तो चलिए ऐसी 5 बाते बताते हैं जो आपको इस फिल्म को देखने के लिए मजबूर कर सकती हैं। 

