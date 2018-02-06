बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a79acd84f1c1b4e588b7169","slug":"these-are-five-most-controvesial-case-for-popular-comedian-kapil-sharma","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"5 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0949\u092e\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0902\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u0949\u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0915\u092a\u093f\u0932?","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
5 ऐसे विवाद, जिनके बाद कॉमेडी के मंच पर दोबारा लौटने को मजबूर हुए कॉमेडियन कपिल?
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 07:08 PM IST
भारत के नबंर वन कॉमेडियन और कॉमेडी शो 'द कपिल शर्मा' से पहचान रखने वाले कपिल शर्मा एक बार फिर छोटे पर्दे पर वापसी कर रहे हैं। दो फिल्में करने के बाद कपिल फिर से टेलीविजन में दिखाई देंगे। लेकिन उनसे पहले जान लेतें है कपिल के वो पांच विवाद दर्शकों से दूर हुए कपिल..
