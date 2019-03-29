शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
ये हैं वो 5 युवा सितारे, जिनकी सलमान ने करवाई बॉलीवुड की 'नोटबुक' में एंट्री

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 29 Mar 2019 06:32 PM IST
सलमान खान
1 of 6
सलमान खान
सलमान खान ने कितने न्यूकमर्स को लांच किया है। सोच कर देखिए, तीन, चार या पांच। नहीं जनाब, सलमान खान ने ऐसे अनगिनत लोगों की नैया बॉलीवुड में पार लगाई हैं। दरअसल, सलमान को जिस पर गुस्सा आता है उस पर पूरे कमिटमेंट के साथ आता है और जिन पर प्यार आता है तो बेशुमार आता है। सलमान खान बॉलीवुड में न्यूकमर्स के लिए किसी गॉडफादर से कम नहीं हैं। आइए बताते हैं उन सभी एक्टर्स के बारे में जो सलमान के भरोसे बॉलीवुड में आ पाए।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
salman khan aayush sharma notebook pranutan bahl pulkit samrat sonakshi sinha सलमान खान प्रनूतन बहल
सवाल करियर का हो या फिर हो नौकरी से जुड़ा, पाएं पूरा समाधान जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से



विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन



विज्ञापन


सलमान खान
सलमान खान
notebook
notebook
लवरात्रि
लवरात्रि
Athiya Shetty
Athiya Shetty
Pulkit Samrat Shweta Rohira
Pulkit Samrat Shweta Rohira - फोटो : file photo
dabangg
dabangg
