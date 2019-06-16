शहर चुनें

छेड़छाड़ मामले में नाना पाटेकर को क्लीन चिट मिलने से निराश हैं तनुश्री, अब PM मोदी से मांगा जवाब

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 17 Jun 2019 12:00 AM IST
Tanushree Dutta, Prime Minister Narendra Modi
1 of 5
Tanushree Dutta, Prime Minister Narendra Modi - फोटो : amar ujala
बॉलीवुड एक्टर नाना पाटेकर को छेड़छाड़ मामले में मुंबई पुलिस की ओर से क्लीन चिट देने से एक्ट्रेस तनुश्री दत्ता काफी निराश है। तनुश्री ने पुलिस को सबूतों को तोड़-मरोड़कर पेश का आरोप लगया है। साथ थी उन्होंने मुंबई पुलिस और कानून व्यवस्था को भ्रष्ट बताया था। पुलिस और कानून व्यवस्था को भ्रष्ट बनाते के बाद तनुश्री दत्ता ने अब प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को घेरते हुए उनसे आरोपियों को सजा देने की मांग की है।
 
nana patekar tanushree dutta prime minister narendra modi pm modi mumbai police नाना पाटेकर तनुश्री दत्ता प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पीएम मोदी मुंबई पुलिस
Tanushree Dutta, Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Tanushree Dutta, Prime Minister Narendra Modi - फोटो : amar ujala
tanushree dutta nana patekar
tanushree dutta nana patekar - फोटो : social media
Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar
Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar - फोटो : social media
PM Modi
PM Modi - फोटो : twitter
tanushree and Nana
tanushree and Nana - फोटो : file photo
