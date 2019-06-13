शहर चुनें

Photo Gallery › Entertainment › Bollywood

तनुश्री दत्ता ने नाना पाटेकर पर लगाए थे ये आरोप, एक साल बाद ही बंद हुआ केस

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 13 Jun 2019 03:52 PM IST
तनुश्री दत्ता ने नाना पाटेकर पर यौन शोषण का आरोप लगाया था । इस मामले में नाना पाटेकर को बड़ी राहत मिली है । लंबी जांच के बाद पुलिस ने इस मामले को बंद करने का फैसला लिया है। जांच में तनुश्री दत्ता के अरोपों को आधारहीन माना गया। इस केस में पुलिस ने 'बी रिपोर्ट' फाइल की है। बी रिपोर्ट तब फाइल की जाती है जब पुलिस को आरोपी खिलाफ एक भी सबूत नहीं मिलता है। वहीं तनुश्री के वकील का कहना है कि वो हार नहीं मानेंगे और न्याय के लिए आगे अपील करेंगे। जानते हैं क्या था पूरा मामला...
