'तांडव' पर निर्माता का फैसला और शादी का झांसा देकर अभिनेत्री के साथ दुष्कर्म, पांच बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 20 Jan 2021 02:33 AM IST
तांडव विवाद
1 of 5
तांडव विवाद - फोटो : Twitter
वेब सीरीज 'तांडव' की रिलीज के साथ ही इसे लेकर विवाद खड़ा हो गया। सीरीज देखने के बाद दर्शकों ने इसका विरोध करना शुरू कर दिया। इस वेब सीरीज पर लोगों की धार्मिक भावनाएं आहत करने का आरोप लगा। जिसे देखते हुए अब इसके निर्माताओं ने इसमें कुछ बदलाव करने का फैसला किया है।

'तांडव' वेब सीरीज में बदलाव करेंगे निर्माता, विवाद के बाद लिया फैसला
entertainment bollywood national tandav sherlyn chopra kamal haasan salman khan
 
Recommended

कंगना रणौत
Bollywood

'तांडव' विवाद पर ऐसा क्या बोल गईं कंगना रणौत, ट्वीट डिलीट कर देनी पड़ी सफाई

20 जनवरी 2021

दीपिका पादुकोण
Bollywood

सुबह उठकर सबसे पहले ये काम करती हैं दीपिका पादुकोण, फैन के सवाल पर दिया मजेदार जवाब

20 जनवरी 2021

Black Widows On ZEE5 Review: बिंज वॉच के लिए परफेक्ट मर्डर मिस्ट्री, आखिर तक कहानी छोड़ नहीं पाएंगे
ZEE 5 Black widows

Black Widows On ZEE5 Review: बिंज वॉच के लिए परफेक्ट मर्डर मिस्ट्री, आखिर तक कहानी छोड़ नहीं पाएंगे
Sunil Grover
Bollywood

इस वजह से कपिल शर्मा से कभी नाराज नहीं हो सकते सुनील ग्रोवर, कॉमेडी किंग को लेकर कह दी चौंकाने वाली बात

19 जनवरी 2021

लक्ष्मी और कुली नंबर 1
Bollywood

'कुली नंबर 1' से लेकर 'लक्ष्मी' तक, जानें साल किन फिल्मों को मिली IMDb की सबसे खराब रेटिंग

19 जनवरी 2021

तांडव फिल्म का पोस्टर
Bollywood

'तांडव' वेब सीरीज में बदलाव करेंगे निर्माता, विवाद के बाद लिया फैसला

19 जनवरी 2021

कुन फाया कुन
Bollywood

‘तैश’ की जोड़ी ने पूरी की अपनी अगली फिल्म, पिछली फिल्म का भी निर्माताओं ने चुका दिया बकाया

19 जनवरी 2021

