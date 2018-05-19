शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   taimur ali khan new photo viral he look like kareena kapoor

पहली बार तैमूर में दिखाई दी करीना कपूर की झलक, नए लुक में ढा रहे कयामत

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 19 May 2018 04:02 PM IST
तैमूर
1 of 5
एक ओर करीना कपूर अपनी कमबैक फिल्म 'वीरे दि वेडिंग' को लेकर चर्चा में हैं, वहीं दूसरी ओर उनका बेटा तैमूर अपने नए लुक से कयामत ढा रहा है । हाल ही में तैमूर की बेहद क्यूट तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं । तैमूर का ये लुक बेहद क्यूट है ।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
taimur khan kareena kapoor saif ali khan

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

संजय दत्त
Bollywood

ब्रह्मांड सुंदरी के साथ होटल के एक ही कमरे में रहते थे संजय दत्त, पत्नी ने रंगे हाथों पकड़ा और फिर..

19 मई 2018

यामी गौतम
Bollywood

अब यह बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस पाकिस्तान में करेगी सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक, लेनी पड़ रही सख्त ट्रेनिंग

19 मई 2018

race 3
Bollywood

सलमान खान की 'रेस 3' को टक्कर देंगे करण जौहर, एक ही दिन रिलीज करेंगे फिल्म

19 मई 2018

सनी लियोनी
Bollywood

'बाहुबली' को टक्कर देने आ रही हैं सनी लियोनी, पोस्टर देख फैंस बोले- 'इंतजार करना मुश्किल हो रहा'

19 मई 2018

Ranbir and Alia
Bollywood

कई बार खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार करते पकड़े गए आलिया और रणबीर कपूर, ये 5 तस्वीरें दे रही हैं पक्का सबूत

19 मई 2018

श्रद्धा कपूर
Bollywood

बूढ़ी औरत के सामनेेे आते ही 'बाहुबली' की हीरोइन ने जोड़ेेे हाथ, वीडियो देख लोग बोले- 'ये तो इनके...'

19 मई 2018

More in Bollywood

स्वरा भास्कर
Bollywood

'स्क्रिप्ट की आड़ में डायरेक्टर ने मुझसे वो सब कराया जो अब कभी नहीं करूंगी...'

19 मई 2018

Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

ब्रिटेन के शाही शादी में बॉलीवुड से सिर्फ प्रियंका चोपड़ा को मिला है न्योता, वजह भी जान लें

19 मई 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान की 'रेस 3' का एक भी सीन यकीन करने लायक नहीं, इस Unseen वीडियो ने खोली सारी पोल

19 मई 2018

Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood

11 साल बाद रणबीर कपूर ने खुलेआम बताई अपनी कमजोरी , करियर को हो सकता है नुकसान

19 मई 2018

आलिया भट्ट
Bollywood

10 साल बड़े रणबीर के प्यार में पड़ीं आलिया, सोनम के रिसेप्शन में दोनों चोरी-छिपे कर रहे थे ये काम

19 मई 2018

Lust Stories
Bollywood

लस्ट स्टोरीज ट्रेलर: करण जौहर ने बताया, क्या होता है शहरी लोगों के बेडरूम में

19 मई 2018

shah rukh khan
Bollywood

आईपीएल में KKR की हालत है ऐसी, शाहरुख को आज फिर दोहराना होगा '70 मिनट'

19 मई 2018

Nawazuddin
Bollywood

B'Day Spl: इस एक्टर ने 500 रुपए से की थी करियर की शुरुआत, अब एक फिल्म के चार्ज करते हैं 6 करोड़

19 मई 2018

ali haji will be seen in hrithik roshan upcoming film super 30
Bollywood

बड़ा हो गया है आमिर खान का ऑनस्क्रीन बेटा, ऋतिक रोशन के साथ अब करेगा ऐसा काम

19 मई 2018

Nawazuddin
Bollywood

नवाजुद्दीन के 5 किरदारों को भूलना है मुश्किल, किसी के लिए बने गैंगस्टर तो किसी ने भेजा पाकिस्तान

19 मई 2018

bobby darling
Bollywood

बॉबी डार्लिंग के साथ ऐसी हरकतें करता था उनका पति, पुलिस ने पकड़ा तो सच्चाई आई सामनेे

19 मई 2018

Neena Gupta
Bollywood

नीना गुप्ता का छलका दर्द, कहा, 'जब सिंगल थी तभी मर्द पार्टी में बुलाते थे पर अब...'

18 मई 2018

श्रीदेवी
Bollywood

दिल्ली के पूर्व ACP का दावा- 'श्रीदेवी की मौत दुर्घटनावश नहीं सोची समझी हत्या, ये हैं 5 सबूत'

18 मई 2018

नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी

B'day Spl: फिल्मों में आने से पहले चौकीदारी का काम करता था 'फैजल', अब है मुंबई में करोड़ों का घर

19 मई 2018

नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी
Bollywood

बीवी की जासूसी का इस एक्टर पर लगा था आरोप, पहले भी इन 5 विवादों में आ चुका है नाम

19 मई 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने पूछा- 'हिंदी में सवाल पूछते शर्म नहीं आती', पत्रकार ने दिया ऐसा जवाब बोलती कर दी बंद

18 मई 2018

तैमूर
तैमूर
तैमूर
तैमूर के संग करीना और सैफ
तैमूर

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.