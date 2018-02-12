बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'ओपन लेटर' लिखने वाली स्वरा भास्कर ने कबूला निजी जिंदगी का बड़ा सच, वजन पर भी बोलीं
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 03:17 PM IST
फिल्म 'पद्मावत' पर संजय लीला भंसाली को स्वरा भास्कर ने ओपन लेटर लिखा था। इसी बात के बाद से वे चर्चा में बनी हुईं हैं। हाल ही में स्वरा एक टीवी शो में दिखाई दीं जहां उन्होंने खुलकर अपने निजी जीवन पर बात की। इस दौरान उन्होंने अपने वजन को लेकर भी बड़े खुलासे किए। आइए जानते हैं इस बारे में...
