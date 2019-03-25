{"_id":"5c98f89dbdec221463259f6b","slug":"sushmita-sen-shared-a-photo-then-boyfriend-rohman-shawl-commenting-on-it-oh-baby-you-are-fire","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u0928 \u0936\u0949\u0932 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0913 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940 \u0924\u0941\u092e \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0939\u094b'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sushmita Sen
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5c98f89dbdec221463259f6b","slug":"sushmita-sen-shared-a-photo-then-boyfriend-rohman-shawl-commenting-on-it-oh-baby-you-are-fire","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u0928 \u0936\u0949\u0932 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0913 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940 \u0924\u0941\u092e \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0939\u094b'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sushmita sen
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5c98f89dbdec221463259f6b","slug":"sushmita-sen-shared-a-photo-then-boyfriend-rohman-shawl-commenting-on-it-oh-baby-you-are-fire","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u0928 \u0936\u0949\u0932 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0913 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940 \u0924\u0941\u092e \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0939\u094b'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sushmita sen rohman shawl
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5c98f89dbdec221463259f6b","slug":"sushmita-sen-shared-a-photo-then-boyfriend-rohman-shawl-commenting-on-it-oh-baby-you-are-fire","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u0928 \u0936\u0949\u0932 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- '\u0913 \u092c\u0947\u092c\u0940 \u0924\u0941\u092e \u0939\u092e\u0947\u0936\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0939\u094b'","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sushmita sen
- फोटो : file photo