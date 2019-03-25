शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Sushmita Sen shared a photo then boyfriend Rohman Shawl commenting on it Oh baby you are fire

सुष्मिता ने शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रोमन शॉल बोले- 'ओ बेबी तुम हमेशा से फायर हो'

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 25 Mar 2019 09:36 PM IST
Sushmita Sen
1 of 5
Sushmita Sen - फोटो : social media
बॉलीवुड की खूबसूरत अदाकारा सुष्मिता सेन आए दिन ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रोमन शॉल को लेकर चर्चा में रहती हैं। इन दोनों को अक्सर साथ देखा जाता है। सुष्मिता सेन और रोमन शॉल इन दिनों अमेरिका में छुट्टियां बिता रहे हैं। सुष्मिता सेन ने अमेरिका की अपनी एक तस्वीर इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की है जिसमें वे धूप में कुर्सी पर लेटी हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sushmita sen rohman shawl america सुष्मिता सेन रोमन शॉल अमेरिका
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all entertainment news in Hindi related to bollywood news, Tv news, hollywood news, movie reviews etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from entertainment and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

Rajiv Gandhi and NT Rama Rao
Bollywood

राजीव गांधी से बदला लेने को एक फिल्म स्टार ने बनाई राजनीतिक पार्टी, एक साल में भारी बहुमत

25 मार्च 2019

Mona Kapoor Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood

मां को याद कर अर्जुन कपूर की भर आईं आंखे, लिखा- 'वापस आ जाओ ना'

25 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
chhapaak
Bollywood

आखिर कौन है लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल, जिस पर मनचले ने फेंक दिया था तेजाब अब दीपिका परदे पर दिखाएंगी उसकी सच्चाई

25 मार्च 2019

hema malini,Amrita Singh and dimple kapadia
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की इन 5 एक्ट्रेस ने बाप-बेटे दोनों के साथ फरमाया है इश्क

25 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
swara bhaskar
Bollywood

राधा रवि के बयान पर भड़की स्वरा भास्कर, तमिल फिल्म इंडस्ट्री से लेने को कहा कड़ा एक्शन

25 मार्च 2019

Aishwarya,Vivek
Bollywood

होटल के कमरे में विवेक ओबेरॉय ने की थी ऐसी गलती, हमेशा के लिए दूर हो गईं ऐश्वर्या

25 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

जया प्रदा
Bollywood

रहस्य से भरी है जया प्रदा की जिंदगी, सिनेमा से लेकर राजनीति तक कैसे कैसे आए बदलाव, तथ्य बेहद दिलचस्प

25 मार्च 2019

Tashkent
Bollywood

Digital Review: ‘द ताशकंद फाइल्स’ ने पूछा सवाल, ‘शास्त्री जी मरे या मार दिए गए?’

25 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
Sara Ali Khan Kartik Aaryan
Bollywood

बीच पार्टी सारा अली खान की इस हरकत से शर्मिंदा हुए कार्तिक, झट से मुंह पर रख दिया हाथ

25 मार्च 2019

aahana kumra
Bollywood

ड्राइवर ने इस एक्ट्रेस को कार में ही किया अगवा, ट्वीट करके बताई भयानक ट्रिप की सच्चाई

25 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
Anil Kapoor Sunita Kapoor
Bollywood

पत्नी के बर्थडे पर अनिल कपूर ने शेयर की 35 साल पुरानी तस्वीर, बेटी बोलीं- 'मेरे पास शब्द नहीं'

25 मार्च 2019

Chhapaak First look here are 5 other film posters which leave you Speechless
Bollywood

दीपिका ही नहीं, ये 5 सितारे अपने किरदारों में ऐसे ढले, पता भी न चले, एक की तो आतंड़ियां बाहर थीं

25 मार्च 2019

anita hassnandani
Bollywood

पति के बर्थडे पर 'नागिन' ने शेयर की बेहद रोमांटिक पोस्ट, लिखा-2 क्यूट बच्चों की दुआ करती हूं

25 मार्च 2019

giorgia andriani
Bollywood

अरबाज खान की 22 साल छोटी गर्लफ्रेंड जॉर्जिया ने किया धमाकेदार डांस, मलाइका को दे रहीं कड़ी टक्कर

25 मार्च 2019

Kesari
Bollywood

4 दिन में ही बजट के करीब पहुंची अक्षय कुमार की 'केसरी', पहले वीकेंड में कलेक्शन दमदार

25 मार्च 2019

डॉली जैन
Bollywood

नीता अंबानी जैसी शख्सियत को साड़ी पहनाती है ये महिला, लाखों में कमाई और दर्ज है ये रिकॉर्ड

24 मार्च 2019

swami om
Bollywood

दिल्ली से चुनाव लड़ेंगे बिग बॉस के विवादित कंटेस्टेंट स्वामी ओम, घर से ही गिरफ्तार कर ले गई थी पुलिस

25 मार्च 2019

kamal sdanah
Bollywood

इस हीरो की दास्तां है दर्द भरी, पिता ने पत्नी और बेटी की कर दी थी हत्या फिर खुद को भी मारी गोली

25 मार्च 2019

deepika padukone
Bollywood

एसिड एटैक पीड़िता लक्ष्मी के किरदार में कैसे ढल गईं दीपिका पादुकोण, पहचानना भी हुआ मुश्किल

25 मार्च 2019

Nanda, Shabana Azmi
Bollywood

नंदा की पुण्यतिथि और 'पीएम मोदी' की बायोपिक पर भड़कीं शबाना आजमी सहित ये हैं मनोरंजन की बड़ी खबरें

25 मार्च 2019

Priyanka Gandhi, Sapna Choudhary
Bollywood

कांग्रेस ज्वाइन करते ही सपना चौधरी के फैंस के लिए आई बुरी खबर, सुनकर लग सकता है झटका

24 मार्च 2019

छपाक
Bollywood

छपाक में दीपिका पादुकोण लुक देख हैरान हुए यूजर्स बोले- 'बहुत दर्दभरा है लेकिन खूबसूरत है'

25 मार्च 2019

Sushmita Sen
Sushmita Sen - फोटो : social media
Sushmita sen
Sushmita sen - फोटो : file photo
sushmita sen
sushmita sen
sushmita sen rohman shawl
sushmita sen rohman shawl - फोटो : instagram
Sushmita sen
Sushmita sen - फोटो : file photo
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.