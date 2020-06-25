शहर चुनें
Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide final postmortem report and Divya Khosla Kumar Responds To Sonu Nigam entertainment news

सुशांत के पोस्टमार्टम की फाइनल रिपोर्ट और दिव्या खोसला ने सोनू निगम पर किया पलटवार, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 25 Jun 2020 07:51 AM IST
बॉलीवुड
बॉलीवुड - फोटो : Social Media
युवा अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आत्महत्या के केस की कवरेज करने वाली कुछ वेबसाइटों को उनकी तरफ से दिखाया गया उतावलापन भारी पड़ सकता है। सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की अंतिम पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट पुलिस को सौंप दी गई है और इस रिपोर्ट में साप तौर पर यह बताया गया है कि सुशांत ने आत्महत्या की थी। वहीं पुलिस जांच में ये भी साफ हो गया है कि घटना के दिन इमारत के सीसीटीवी बंद नहीं थे और सिर्फ सनसनी फैलाने के लिए कुछ मीडिया पोर्टल्स ने मनगढ़ंत खबरें प्रकाशित कर दीं।

सुशांत सुसाइड केस: सनसनी फैलाने वालों पर होगी कार्रवाई, अंतिम रिपोर्ट में आत्महत्या की पुष्टि

 
sushant singh rajput divya khosla kumar sonu nigam soni razdan alia bhatt hansal mehta hina khan sonam kapoor
 
