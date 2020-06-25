सुशांत के पोस्टमार्टम की फाइनल रिपोर्ट और दिव्या खोसला ने सोनू निगम पर किया पलटवार, पांच खबरें

{"_id":"5ef40a018ebc3e42bf77fa76","slug":"sushant-singh-rajput-suicide-final-postmortem-report-and-divya-khosla-kumar-responds-to-sonu-nigam-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0916\u094b\u0938\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0942 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
बॉलीवुड
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5ef40a018ebc3e42bf77fa76","slug":"sushant-singh-rajput-suicide-final-postmortem-report-and-divya-khosla-kumar-responds-to-sonu-nigam-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0916\u094b\u0938\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0942 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
रॉकी जायसवाल और सोनम कपूर
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5ef40a018ebc3e42bf77fa76","slug":"sushant-singh-rajput-suicide-final-postmortem-report-and-divya-khosla-kumar-responds-to-sonu-nigam-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0916\u094b\u0938\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0942 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सुनील ग्रोवर और सलमान खान
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5ef40a018ebc3e42bf77fa76","slug":"sushant-singh-rajput-suicide-final-postmortem-report-and-divya-khosla-kumar-responds-to-sonu-nigam-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0916\u094b\u0938\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0942 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सोनी राजदान और हंसल मेहता
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5ef40a018ebc3e42bf77fa76","slug":"sushant-singh-rajput-suicide-final-postmortem-report-and-divya-khosla-kumar-responds-to-sonu-nigam-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0916\u094b\u0938\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0942 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0932\u091f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
दिव्या खोसला कुमार और सोनू निगम
- फोटो : Social Media