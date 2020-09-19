शहर चुनें
Sushant Singh Rajput Case 8 Other Celebrities get notice and Kangana Ranaut Says She Will Quit Twitter

सुशांत केस में सलमान सहित आठ हस्तियों को नोटिस और कंगना रणौत ने दी चुनौती, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sat, 19 Sep 2020 07:35 AM IST
कंगना रणौत और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
1 of 5
कंगना रणौत और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : फाइल
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस में देश की तीन बड़ी एजेंसियां जांच कर रही हैं। इस मामले में हर रोज नए खुलासे हो रहे हैं। ड्रग एंगल सामने आने के बाद लगातार गिरफ्तारियों का दौर भी जारी है। इस बीच मुजफ्फरपुर जिला न्यायालय ने सलमान खान और करण जौहर सहित आठ हस्तियों को कोर्ट में पेश होने का आदेश दिया है।

सुशांत केस: सलमान खान और करण जौहर समेत आठ हस्तियों को नोटिस, कोर्ट में पेश होने का आदेश

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें


sushant singh rajput salman khan lucky ali karan johar shraddha kapoor ncb kangana ranaut
 
कंगना रणौत और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
कंगना रणौत और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत - फोटो : फाइल
छिछोरे
छिछोरे - फोटो : इंस्टाग्राम
लकी अली
लकी अली - फोटो : instagram/officialluckyali
अमिताभ और अशोक चव्हाण
अमिताभ और अशोक चव्हाण - फोटो : ट्विटर
कंगना रणौत के घर की तस्वीरें
कंगना रणौत के घर की तस्वीरें - फोटो : [email protected]
