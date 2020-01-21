शहर चुनें

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत का जन्मदिन और नागरिकता कानून पर नसीरुद्दीन शाह का बयान, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 21 Jan 2020 06:07 AM IST
Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
बॉलीवुड में कुछ ही ऐसे नए चेहरे हैं जो हीरो और एक्टर दोनों कैटेगरी में फिट बैठते हैं। इस लिस्ट में सुशांत सिंह राजपूत का नाम भी फिट होता है। 21 जनवरी 1986 को पटना में जन्मे सुशांत ने टेलीविजन से फिल्मों तक का सफर तय किया। टेलीविजन की दुनिया में वो एक चमकता सितारा रहे। इंजीनियरिंग करने वाले सुशांत फिल्मों में कैसे आए, ये कहानी काफी मजेदार है। 

इंजीनियरिंग करने वाला लड़का कैसे बना बॉलीवुड का 'धोनी', ऐसे पलटी किस्मत
