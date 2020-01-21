सुशांत सिंह राजपूत का जन्मदिन और नागरिकता कानून पर नसीरुद्दीन शाह का बयान, पांच खबरें

{"_id":"5e2647c08ebc3e4aeb5a4a2d","slug":"sushant-singh-rajput-birthday-and-naseeruddin-shah-on-citizen-amendment-act-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0938\u0940\u0930\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0928 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Bollywood
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e2647c08ebc3e4aeb5a4a2d","slug":"sushant-singh-rajput-birthday-and-naseeruddin-shah-on-citizen-amendment-act-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0938\u0940\u0930\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0928 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Amitabh Bachchan
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e2647c08ebc3e4aeb5a4a2d","slug":"sushant-singh-rajput-birthday-and-naseeruddin-shah-on-citizen-amendment-act-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0938\u0940\u0930\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0928 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Kangana Ranaut
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5e2647c08ebc3e4aeb5a4a2d","slug":"sushant-singh-rajput-birthday-and-naseeruddin-shah-on-citizen-amendment-act-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0938\u0940\u0930\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0928 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
naseeruddin shah
- फोटो : you tube
{"_id":"5e2647c08ebc3e4aeb5a4a2d","slug":"sushant-singh-rajput-birthday-and-naseeruddin-shah-on-citizen-amendment-act-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u092a\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093e\u0917\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0928\u0942\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0938\u0940\u0930\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0928 \u0936\u093e\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Vidhu Vinod Chopra
- फोटो : Social Media