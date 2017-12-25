Download App
आपका शहर Close

'हिचकी' देखकर अमिताभ बच्चन ने कहा कुछ ऐसा, सुनकर खुश हो गईं रानी

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: श्रीलता बिश्वास

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 11:12 AM IST
superstar amitabh bachchan has lauded the trailer of rani mukherji upcoming film hichki

बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने रानी मुखर्जी की कमबैक फिल्म 'हिचकी' का ट्रेलर देखा और तारीफ करते हुए कहा है कि यह फिल्म ऐसी पीढ़ी की कहानी है, जो अलग तरीके से सोचती है।

पढ़ें: पहली बार महेश भट्ट पत्नी सोनी राजदान के साथ इस फिल्म में आएंगे नजर, शेयर की तस्वीरें

Comments

Browse By Tags

amitabh bachchan rani mukherji hichki

आज का मुद्दा

RK नगर सीट पर दिनाकरन की जीत, बोले- 2 महीने में गिरेगी तमिलनाडु सरकार

Chennai: TTV Dhinakaran Set big win in RK Nagar bypoll

Most Viewed

'विरुष्का' को कंडोम का पैकेट गिफ्ट करना चाहती हैं राखी सावंत, बताई अजीबोगरीब वजह, VIDEO हो रहा वायरल

Actress Rakhi Sawant wants to gift condom to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
  • सोमवार, 25 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

SEX स्कैंडल में पकड़ीं एक्ट्रेस ने खोला बॉलीवुड का काला सच, 50 हजार में जिस्म परोसने को मजबूर

two actress involve in sex racket hyderabad police revealed the name
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सेक्स रैकेट में पकड़ी गई एक्ट्रेस का नाम आ गया सामने, एक कस्टमर से लिए जाते थे 50 हजार रुपए

police bust a high profile prostitution racket two actress involve
  • सोमवार, 18 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

करण जौहर के बच्चों के लिए रानी मुखर्जी ने कुछ ऐसा किया...यादगार बन गया ‌क्रिसमस

Rani Mukerji celebrate Christmas with Karan Johar Babies Yash and Roohi
  • रविवार, 24 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'टाइगर जिंदा है' की स्क्रीनिंग में नहीं पहुंचा कोई बड़ा स्टार, सिर्फ अक्षय आए नजर

Salman Khan hosted special screening of the film Tiger Zinda Hai in Mumbai
  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'हिचकी' को लेकर रानी मुखर्जी का बड़ा बयान, प्रमोशन में नहीं होगा सोशल मीडिया का इस्तेमाल

rani mukerji speak about hichki no social media promotion
  • शुक्रवार, 22 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!