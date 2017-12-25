Download App
पहली बार महेश भट्ट पत्नी सोनी राजदान के साथ इस फिल्म में आएंगे नजर, शेयर की तस्वीरें

श्रीलता बिश्वास

Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 08:27 AM IST
first time mahesh bhatt and soni razdan together share onscreen

बॉलीवुड के मशहूर फिल्म मेकर महेश भट्ट जल्द ही बड़े पर्दे पर नजर आने वाले हैं। नेशनल अवॉर्ड जीत चुके डायरेक्टर संजय नाग की फिल्म 'योर्स ट्रूली' में डायरेक्टर महेश भट्ट और उनकी पत्नी सोनी राजदान साथ नजर आएंगे। ऐसा पहली बार हो रहा है कि किसी फिल्म में ये दोनों साथ नजर आएंगे। 

mahesh bhatt soni razdan yours truly

