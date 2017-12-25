बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पहली बार महेश भट्ट पत्नी सोनी राजदान के साथ इस फिल्म में आएंगे नजर, शेयर की तस्वीरें
Updated Mon, 25 Dec 2017 08:27 AM IST
बॉलीवुड के मशहूर फिल्म मेकर महेश भट्ट जल्द ही बड़े पर्दे पर नजर आने वाले हैं। नेशनल अवॉर्ड जीत चुके डायरेक्टर संजय नाग की फिल्म 'योर्स ट्रूली' में डायरेक्टर महेश भट्ट और उनकी पत्नी सोनी राजदान साथ नजर आएंगे। ऐसा पहली बार हो रहा है कि किसी फिल्म में ये दोनों साथ नजर आएंगे।
पढ़ें:
'पद्मावती' के लिए विकास और प्रियांक ने जताया दुख, कही बड़ी बात
गुरुवार, 21 दिसंबर 2017
