फिल्म में सुपरस्टार के साथ रोमांस का मिला चांस, एक्ट्रेस ने बताया- सेट पर कैसे बिहेव करते हैं ऋतिक

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 01:47 PM IST
बॉलीवुड के सुपरहीरो ऋतिक रोशन फिल्म 'काबिल' के बाद सुपर 30 में नजर आने वाले हैं। इस फिल्म में ऋतिक के साथ कुमकुम भाग्य फेम टीवी एक्ट्रेस मृणाल ठाकुर नजर आने वाली हैं। फिल्म में मृणाल ठाकुर ऋतिक की पत्नी की भूमिका में दिखेंगी। अपनी डेब्यू फिल्म में मृणाल के लिए ऋतिक रोशन जैसे स्टार के साथ काम करना किसी सपने जैसा है। 
