Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   sunny deol angry on yash chopra when he glorify shah rukh khan in film darr

यश चोपड़ा की फिल्म में शाहरुख का रोल देख तिलमिला उठे थे सनी देओल, साथ काम ना करने की खाई थी कसम

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 27 Sep 2019 02:49 PM IST
yash chopra
yash chopra - फोटो : social media
रोमांटिक फिल्मों के किंग कहे जाने वाले डायरेक्टर यश चोपड़ा की आज 87वीं वर्षगांठ है । यश चोपड़ा की पहली फिल्म 1959 में आई थी, जिसका नाम 'धूल का फूल' था । फिल्म ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 1 करोड़ रुपये कमाए थे और सुपरहिट रही थी । इसके बाद तो उन्होंने एक से बढ़कर एक हिट फिल्में दीं । 1971 में उन्होंने अपनी प्रोडक्शन कंपनी शुरू की । 
yash chopra shah rukh khan sunny deol
yash chopra
yash chopra - फोटो : social media
यश चोपड़ा
यश चोपड़ा - फोटो : self
yash chopra
yash chopra - फोटो : social media
sunny deol
sunny deol - फोटो : Social Media
sunny deol
sunny deol - फोटो : social media
