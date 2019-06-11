शहर चुनें

पहले भी मौत को मात दे चुकी हैं ऋतिक रोशन की बहन सुनैना, ये है बीमारी का असली सच

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 11 Jun 2019 02:47 PM IST
sunaina roshan
sunaina roshan - फोटो : social media
ऋतिक रोशन की बहन सुनैना रोशन को लेकर एक खबर आई। रिपोर्ट में कहा गया कि सुनैना की तबीयत बहुत खराब है और उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है । डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक, सुनैना के लिए अगले 24 घंटे काफी अहम हैं। खबर वायरल होने के कुछ देर बाद ही सुनैना ने खुद ट्वीट करते हुए कहा कि उनकी तबीयत एक दम ठीक है। ये खबर पूरी तरह से फेक थी । 
सुनैना रोशन
