Stars angry over opening of liquor shops and and ayushmann Khurrana Pays Tribute To Handwara Attack Martyrs entertainment news

शराब की दुकानें खुलने से नाराज सितारे और हंदवाड़ा शहीदों को आयुष्मान का सलाम, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 05 May 2020 07:14 AM IST
Bollywood
1 of 5
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
लॉकडाउन के तीसरे चरण में देश में भी कुछ चुनिंदा जगहों पर शराब की दुकानें खुलीं, लेकिन यहां उमड़ी भीड़ ने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की धज्जियां उड़ा दीं। सभी नियम तार-तार हो गए। हालात को काबू करने के लिए पुलिस को कई स्थानों पर बल प्रयोग करना पड़ा। स्थिति खराब होती देख कुछ घंटों बाद ही कई दुकानों को बंद कराना पड़ा। शराब की ब्रिकी के लिए ऐसी भगदड़ देखकर कई सेलेब्स नाराजगी जाहिर की है।

शराब की दुकानों पर लोगों की भीड़ देखकर भड़के सितारे, कपिल शर्मा बोले- शराब से ही कोरोनो को मारेंगे ये

 
kapil sharma karan wahi liquor shops alcohol sale wine shop malaika arora ayushmann khurrana handwara attack martyrs gulshan kumar naushad
 
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
