शराब की दुकानें खुलने से नाराज सितारे और हंदवाड़ा शहीदों को आयुष्मान का सलाम, पांच खबरें

{"_id":"5eb0c50870c7150983711a76","slug":"stars-angry-over-opening-of-liquor-shops-and-and-ayushmann-khurrana-pays-tribute-to-handwara-attack-martyrs-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0902\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u092f\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Bollywood
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5eb0c50870c7150983711a76","slug":"stars-angry-over-opening-of-liquor-shops-and-and-ayushmann-khurrana-pays-tribute-to-handwara-attack-martyrs-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0902\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u092f\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sona Mohapatra and Ram Gopal Verma
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5eb0c50870c7150983711a76","slug":"stars-angry-over-opening-of-liquor-shops-and-and-ayushmann-khurrana-pays-tribute-to-handwara-attack-martyrs-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0902\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u092f\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Gulshan Kumar
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5eb0c50870c7150983711a76","slug":"stars-angry-over-opening-of-liquor-shops-and-and-ayushmann-khurrana-pays-tribute-to-handwara-attack-martyrs-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0939\u0902\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u092f\u0941\u0937\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ayushmann Khurrana
- फोटो : Social Media