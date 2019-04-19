कास्टिंग काउच मामले पर एक्ट्रेस का बड़ा बयान, बोलीं- मैंने कपड़े उतारे तो तुरंत सुनवाई हो गई

{"_id":"5cb93b01bdec2214560137ce","slug":"sri-reddy-open-up-on-casting-couch-said-got-tremendous-result-after-removing-clothes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e\u0909\u091a \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- \u092e\u0948\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sri Reddy
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5cb93b01bdec2214560137ce","slug":"sri-reddy-open-up-on-casting-couch-said-got-tremendous-result-after-removing-clothes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e\u0909\u091a \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- \u092e\u0948\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sri reddy
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5cb93b01bdec2214560137ce","slug":"sri-reddy-open-up-on-casting-couch-said-got-tremendous-result-after-removing-clothes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e\u0909\u091a \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- \u092e\u0948\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
sri reddy Mallidi
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5cb93b01bdec2214560137ce","slug":"sri-reddy-open-up-on-casting-couch-said-got-tremendous-result-after-removing-clothes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e\u0909\u091a \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902- \u092e\u0948\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Sri Reddy slammed Pawan Kalyan
- फोटो : file photo