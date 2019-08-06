शहर चुनें

Interview: इस सितारे ने किया द लॉयन किंग की कामयाबी का क्रेडिट लेने से इंकार, बताई बड़ी वजह

अक्षित त्यागी, अमर उजाला, मुंबई, Updated Tue, 06 Aug 2019 10:41 PM IST
Shreyas Talpade
Shreyas Talpade
फिल्म ओम शांति ओम का पप्पू मास्टर हिंदी पट्टी के दर्शकों के बीच इकबाल और डोर जैसी फिल्मों में अपनी दमदार अदाकारी के लिए भी जाना जाता है। मराठी टेलीविजन और सिनेमा से निकलकर हिंदी सिनेमा में अपनी ठोस पहचान बनाने वाले ये अभिनेता है श्रेयस तलपडे। डिजनी की फिल्म द लॉयन किंग में श्रेयस ने टिमोन के किरदार को आवाज दी है।

लोग द लॉयन किंग देखने जाते हैं शाहरुख खान और आर्यन खान की आवाजों के मोह में और हॉल से निकलते हैं पुम्बा और टिमोन की आवाजों के बारे में बातें करते हुए, क्या कहना चाहेंगे इस नई पहचान के बारे में?

द लॉयन किंग में टिमोन, पुंबा और जाजू के किरदार बेहद ही अच्छे हैं,  मददगार हैं और बच्चों का ख्याल रखते हैं। यह फिल्म भले ही बच्चों की भावुक फिल्म हो लेकिन इसकी कहानी बेहद उम्दा है। जब स्कार राजा बनता है और माहौल गमजदा होता है तो सिंबा का सहारा बनते हैं टिमोन और पुंबा। मैं अपनी आवाज को खास क्रेडिट इसलिए भी नहीं देना चाहता क्योंकि ये फिल्म अपनी कहानी की वजह से इतनी तगड़ी कमाई कर रही है।
the lion king shreyas talpade shah rukh khan aryan khan द लॉयन किंग ओम शांति ओम श्रेयस तलपडे शाहरुख खान आर्यन खान
