परिणीति का खुलासा, डेढ़ साल तक डिप्रेशन में रहीं, खत्म हो गए थे पैसे, खाना-पीना भी हो गया था बंद

{"_id":"5d4994b58ebc3e6d0f40e4da","slug":"parineeti-chopra-revealed-her-worst-phase-of-life-said-i-did-not-have-money-and-stopped-eating","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u0921\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947, \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e-\u092a\u0940\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Parineeti Chopra
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d4994b58ebc3e6d0f40e4da","slug":"parineeti-chopra-revealed-her-worst-phase-of-life-said-i-did-not-have-money-and-stopped-eating","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u0921\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947, \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e-\u092a\u0940\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d4994b58ebc3e6d0f40e4da","slug":"parineeti-chopra-revealed-her-worst-phase-of-life-said-i-did-not-have-money-and-stopped-eating","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u0921\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947, \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e-\u092a\u0940\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
parineeti chopra
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d4994b58ebc3e6d0f40e4da","slug":"parineeti-chopra-revealed-her-worst-phase-of-life-said-i-did-not-have-money-and-stopped-eating","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u0921\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947, \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e-\u092a\u0940\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
parineeti chopra
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5d4994b58ebc3e6d0f40e4da","slug":"parineeti-chopra-revealed-her-worst-phase-of-life-said-i-did-not-have-money-and-stopped-eating","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u0940\u0924\u093f \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0921\u0947\u0922\u093c \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u0921\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902, \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947, \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e-\u092a\u0940\u0928\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Parineeti Chopra
- फोटो : file photo