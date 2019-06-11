शहर चुनें

Special Interview Of Sanya Malhotra who gave her voice on Tessa Thompson film MIB International

Interview: एमआईबी इंटरनेशनल में एजेंट एम की आवाज बनी ये हीरोइन, हर फिल्म में किया दमदार किरदार

अक्षित त्यागी, अमर उजाला, मुंबई, Updated Wed, 12 Jun 2019 06:37 AM IST
Sanya Malhotra, Tessa Thompson
1 of 5
Sanya Malhotra, Tessa Thompson - फोटो : amar ujala
आमिर खान की फिल्म दंगल की बबीता फोगाट और आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म बधाई हो की रीनी शर्मा इस साल मिलोनी शाह बनकर नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी की फिल्म फोटोग्राफ में दिखीं। सान्या मल्होत्रा की पहचान धीरे धीरे किरदारों को पूरी शिद्दत से परदे पर जीने वाले कलाकार की बन रही है। उनकी निराली आवाज की शोहरत हॉलीवुड तक पहुंच चुकी है और इस हफ्ते रिलीज हो रही फिल्म मेन इन ब्लैक: इंटरनेशनल के हिंदी संस्करण में वह फिल्म की हीरोइन टेसा थॉम्प्सन यानी एजेंट एम की जुबान बनी हैं। 
mib international sanya malhotra tessa thompson एमआईबी इंटरनेशनल सान्या मल्होत्रा टेसा थॉम्प्सन
Sanya Malhotra, Tessa Thompson
Sanya Malhotra, Tessa Thompson - फोटो : amar ujala
Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra - फोटो : amar ujala
Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra - फोटो : अमर उजाला, मुंबई ब्यूरो
Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra - फोटो : file photo
Sanya Malhotra
Sanya Malhotra - फोटो : file photo
