{"_id":"5a680dc74f1c1b8d268b6195","slug":"speacial-screening-of-padmaavat-deepika-padukone-and-ranveer-singh-looked-so-happy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0947 '\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924' \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0930\u0923\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e, \u092d\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0905\u0915\u0947\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
हाथों में हाथ डाले 'पद्मावत' की स्क्रीनिंग पर पहुंचे रणवीर और दीपिका, भंसाली नजर आए अकेले
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 10:11 AM IST
संजय लीला भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावत' का विवाद थमता नहीं दिख रहा है। आए दिन हजारों नए सवाल और अफवाहें फैलाकर फिल्म के खिलाफ माहौल बनाया जा रहा है। पद्मावत पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला आने के बाद भी इस फिल्म का करणी सेना विरोध कर रही है। इस बीच कल शाम फिल्म की स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई।
