शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   south actress bhanupriya birthday special know about her journey

एक्टिंग के लिए इस अभिनेत्री ने छोड़ा था स्कूल, एनआरआई पति से तलाक के बाद बेटी को अकेले पाल रहीं

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 14 Jan 2020 12:26 PM IST
bhanupriya
1 of 7
bhanupriya - फोटो : social media
साउथ फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की मशहूर अभिनेत्री रह चुकीं भानुप्रिया किसी परिचय की मोहताज नहीं हैं । भानुप्रिया 15 जनवरी को अपना जन्मदिन मनाती हैं। भानुप्रिया ने अपनी एक्टिंग और खूबसूरती के दम पर साउथ ही नहीं बॉलीवुड में भी खूब नाम कमाया । आंध्र प्रदेश के राजमुंदरी में जन्मीं भानुप्रिया ने 17 साल की उम्र में एक्टिंग में कदम रखा था । उनकी पहली फिल्म 'मेल्ला पेसुन्गल' है जो 1983 में रिलीज हुई थी । 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब WEEKEND पर भी होगी, सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी ,अभी जुड़ें सफलता क्लास से, सिर्फ Rs. 2,999 में
Register Now!
विज्ञापन
bhanupriya
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP

Recommended

Paras and Mahira
Bollywood

जानें कैसे माहिरा शर्मा बन गईं 'माहिरा छाबड़ा', सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स बोले- 'आकांक्षा का क्या होगा?'

14 जनवरी 2020

दीपिका- सलमान और सारा अली खान
Bollywood

सारा अली खान से ये काम सीख रही हैं दीपिका पादुकोण, बिग बॉस में सलमान के सामने किया खुलासा

14 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Niine (Advertorial)

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Mona Singh Lohri celebration
Bollywood

शादी के बाद पहली लोहड़ी में नई नवेली दुल्हन की तरह सजीं मोना सिंह, पति के साथ ऐसे आईं नजर

14 जनवरी 2020

deepika padukone
Bollywood

JNU जाते ही निशाने पर आईं दीपिका, फिल्म कलेक्शन से लेकर ब्रांड्स तक पर पड़ा असर

14 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
तानाजी और छपाक
Bollywood

IMDb पर भी अजय की 'तानाजी' ने मारी बाजी, दीपिका की 'छपाक' को मिली एवरेज 4.6 रेटिंग

14 जनवरी 2020

Manmohan Mahapatra and Naveen Patnaik
Bollywood

आठ नेशनल अवॉर्ड जीतने वाले फिल्म निर्देशक का निधन, मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक ने जताया शोक

14 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

खलनायक
Bollywood

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के सुपरहिट विलेन्स की पत्नियां, पति की पॉपुलैरिटी से दूर जी रहीं खुशहाल जिंदगी

14 जनवरी 2020

आमिर अली, संजीदा शेख
Television

पत्नी के साथ बिगड़ते रिश्ते पर आमिर ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, पहली बार माना सबकुछ ठीक नहीं

14 जनवरी 2020

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
Niine (Advertorial)

महिलाओं के लिए स्वच्छता क्यों आवश्यक है
विज्ञापन
ritu nanda
Bollywood

ऋषि कपूर की बहन ऋतु नंदा का 71 की उम्र में निधन, शोक में बॉलीवुड

14 जनवरी 2020

rashami desai
Television

Bigg Boss 13: मां के साथ रिश्ते में दरार पर पहली बार बोलीं रश्मि देसाई, इस वजह से होते थे झगड़े

14 जनवरी 2020

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
Astrology Services

इस मकरसंक्रांति सूर्य मंदिर ,कोणार्क में कराएं 108 बार आदित्य हृदय स्त्रोत का जाप, होगी मान सम्मान एवं यश में वृद्धि : 15-जनवरी-2020
bigg boss
Bollywood

सलमान ने शहनाज को लगाई लताड़ तो आया पिता का बयान, सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला और चैनल के खिलाफ बोली ये बात

14 जनवरी 2020

doodle
Bollywood

Kaifi Azmi Birthday: 101वीं जयंती पर गूगल ने बनाया डूडल, 11 साल की उम्र में लिखी थी पहली कविता

14 जनवरी 2020

bigg boss 13
Television

सच साबित हुई सलमान की बात, सिद्धार्थ के प्यार में पड़ीं शहनाज रहना चाहती हैं लिव इन में

14 जनवरी 2020

छपाक, तानाजी
Bollywood

वीकडेज पर भी Chhapaak की रफ्तार बरकरार, Tanhaji का शानदार रहा कलेक्शन

14 जनवरी 2020

lohri
Television

इन दो शो के कलाकारों ने साथ में मनाई लोहड़ी, खुशी में गाए मंगलगीत

14 जनवरी 2020

seema biswas
Bollywood

'बैंडिट क्वीन' की अभिनेत्री ने खुद खोले थे राज, एक सीन की वजह से रात-रात भर रोती रहीं थीं

14 जनवरी 2020

Seema Biswas
Bollywood

सीमा बिस्वास का जन्मदिन और दीपिका पादुकोण को रामदेव की सलाह, पांच खबरें

14 जनवरी 2020

Baba Ramdev
Bollywood

दीपिका पादुकोण को बाबा रामदेव ने दी सलाह, बोले- उन्हें मुझ जैसे सलाहकार की जरूरत

14 जनवरी 2020

sara ali khan
Bollywood

मदद मांग रहे शख्स को देख पिघला सारा अली खान का दिल, बिना झिझक के किया ऐसा काम

14 जनवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ से प्यार का इजहार करते ही आया शहनाज के पिता का बयान, चैनल पर खड़े किए सवाल

14 जनवरी 2020

Meghna Gulzar
Bollywood

दीपिका के जेएनयू जाने पर अब छपाक की निर्देशक ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, कही ये बड़ी बात

14 जनवरी 2020

ऑस्कर
Hollywood

Oscar 2020: 92वें ऑस्कर के नामांकन की हुई घोषणा, इन तीन फिल्मों का दिखेगा जलवा

13 जनवरी 2020

bhanupriya
bhanupriya - फोटो : social media
bhanupriya
bhanupriya
bhanupriya
bhanupriya
bhanupriya
bhanupriya
bhanupriya
bhanupriya
bhanupriya
bhanupriya
bhanupriya
bhanupriya - फोटो : social media
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

कांग्रेस पर भड़के असदुद्दीन ओवैसी बोले- कांग्रेस से पैसे लें लेकिन वोट मुझे करें

हैदराबाद से सांसद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी एक बार फिर से अपने बयान को लेकर चर्चा में है। एक रैली में वो कांग्रेस पर जमकर भड़के। उन्होंने कहा कांग्रेस से पैसे लीजिए लेकिन वोट मुझे दीजिए।

14 जनवरी 2020

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट 3:50

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के सीइओ सत्या नडेला ने CAA को लेकर दिया बयान, मचा हंगामा, कंपनी को देनी पड़ी सफाई

14 जनवरी 2020

अखिलेश यादव 1:23

कन्नौज बस हादसा: डॉक्टर पर भड़के पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव, बोले, 'तुम हो सरकार के आदमी'

14 जनवरी 2020

छोटा राजन 1:36

निर्भया के दोषियों की फांसी से डरे छोटा राजन, शहाबुद्दीन, तिहाड़ जेलकर्मियों से ले रहे जानकारी

14 जनवरी 2020

प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर 1:58

भोपाल सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा सिंह ठाकुर को मिला संदिग्ध खत ,फोरेंसिक टीम कर रही जांच

14 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited