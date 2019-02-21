शहर चुनें

सूरज बड़जात्या के पिता और फिल्ममेकर राजकुमार बड़जात्या का निधन, सेलिब्रिटीज ने जताया दुख

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 12:15 PM IST
rajkumar barjatya, sooraj barjatya
फिल्ममेकर सूरज बड़जात्या के पिता राजकुमार बड़जात्या का निधन गुरुवार सुबह मुंबई में हुआ। राजकुमार बड़जात्या का प्रोडक्शन हाउस राजश्री प्रोडक्शन के नाम से मशहूर है। उन्होंने एक से बढ़कर एक हिट फिल्में दी हैं। इनमें नदिया के पार, मैंने प्यार किया, हम आपके हैं कौन जैसी कई सुपरहिट फिल्में हैं। राजश्री प्रोडक्शन पारिवारिक फिल्में बनाने के लिए जाना जाता है। खासकर 90 के दशक से लेकर अभी तक सलमान खान के साथ मिलकर कई सुपरहिट दी हैं। राजकुमार बड़जात्या के निधन पर बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर है।

 
rajkumar barjatya sooraj barjatya राजकुमार बड़जात्या सूरज बड़जात्या
rajkumar barjatya, sooraj barjatya
anup jalota
ashok pandit
rajkumar barjatya
prem ratan dhan payo
