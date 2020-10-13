शहर चुनें
मां की 13वीं बरसी पर सोनू सूद का भावुक पोस्ट, कहा- ‘जब जिंदगी हाथ से फिसली’

एंटरनेटमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 13 Oct 2020 06:16 PM IST
सोनू सूद और उनकी मां
सोनू सूद और उनकी मां - फोटो : instagram/sonu_sood
लॉकडाउन के बाद से सोनू सूद लगातार चर्चा में हैं। पहले उन्होंने प्रवासी श्रमिकों और छात्रों सहित अन्य जरूरतमंदों को उनके घर पहुंचाने का काम किया। उसके बाद वो उनके लिए कामकाज का प्रबंध करते भी दिखे। सोनू सूद की दरियादिली की हर कोई तारीफ कर रहा है। अपने इंटरव्यू में सोनू कई बार इस बात का जिक्र कर चुके हैं कि लोगों की मदद की प्रेरणा उन्हें अपने माता पिता से मिलती है। अब अपनी मां की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्होंने एक पुरानी तस्वीर साझा की है।
 
bollywood national sonu sood sonu sood photo
 
