सोनम कपूर की शादी के इनविटेशन की तस्वीरें Leak, करोड़पति सेलेब्रिटी ने बनवाया इतना साधारण कार्ड

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Wed, 02 May 2018 11:44 AM IST
सोनम कपूर
1 of 5
कपूर फैमिली ने सोनम की शादी की डेट का ऐलान कर दिया है। सोनम 8 मई को अपने लॉन्ग टाइम ब्वॉयफ्रेंड आनंद आहूजा से शादी करेंगी । इससे पहले 7 मई को हल्दी, मेहंदी और संगीत की रस्में अदा की जाएंगी । 
sonam kapoor anand ahuja anil kapoor

