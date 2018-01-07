बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a51d0f84f1c1b40198b54bf","slug":"some-intresting-facts-about-actress-reena-roy-on-her-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"B'dy Spl: \u0907\u0938 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u091f \u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u0936\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0918\u094d\u0928 \u0938\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
B'dy Spl: इस एक्ट्रेस की शादी की खबर मिलते ही फूट फूट कर रोए थे शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा
एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 07 Jan 2018 01:38 PM IST
फिल्म 'नागिन', 'कालीचरण', 'आशा', 'पापी', 'जमानत' जैसी कई सुपरहिट फिल्मों में नजर आईं रीना रॉय 80 के दशक की बेहतरीन एक्ट्रेस में से एक थी। एक वक्त के बाद रीना लाइमलाइट से दूर हो गईं। लेकिन एक बार फिर रीना छोटे पर्दे से वापसी करने जा रही हैं। रीना जल्द ही विकास गुप्ता के टीवी शो में दिखाई देंगी।
