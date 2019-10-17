स्मिता पाटिल के जन्मदिन से लेकर श्रुति हासन के बयान तक, ये हैं मनोरंजन जगत की बड़ी खबरें

{"_id":"5da7c9df8ebc3e017e52d5bc","slug":"smita-patil-birthday-and-shruti-haasan-statement-on-alcohol-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092a\u093e\u091f\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0924\u093f \u0939\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Bollywood
- फोटो : Social Media
{"_id":"5da7c9df8ebc3e017e52d5bc","slug":"smita-patil-birthday-and-shruti-haasan-statement-on-alcohol-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092a\u093e\u091f\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0924\u093f \u0939\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
simi garewal
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5da7c9df8ebc3e017e52d5bc","slug":"smita-patil-birthday-and-shruti-haasan-statement-on-alcohol-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092a\u093e\u091f\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0924\u093f \u0939\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Neha Kakkar
- फोटो : Sony Liv Video
{"_id":"5da7c9df8ebc3e017e52d5bc","slug":"smita-patil-birthday-and-shruti-haasan-statement-on-alcohol-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092a\u093e\u091f\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0924\u093f \u0939\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
war film
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5da7c9df8ebc3e017e52d5bc","slug":"smita-patil-birthday-and-shruti-haasan-statement-on-alcohol-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092a\u093e\u091f\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0928\u094d\u092e\u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0941\u0924\u093f \u0939\u093e\u0938\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0915, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u094b\u0930\u0902\u091c\u0928 \u091c\u0917\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Shruti Haasan
- फोटो : Social Media