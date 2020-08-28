शहर चुनें
Photo Gallery › Entertainment › Bollywood › Shweta Singh Kirti Reply To Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Manjrekar Gets Extortion Call From Abu Salem Gang entertainment news

रिया के आरोपों पर सुशांत की बहन का जवाब और महेश मांजरेकर को अंडरवर्ल्ड की धमकी, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Fri, 28 Aug 2020 08:02 AM IST
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
1 of 5
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती - फोटो : Instagram: @sushantsinghrajput @rhea_chakraborty
रिया चक्रवर्ती ने गुरुवार को एक इंटरव्यू के दौरान सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के परिवार को लेकर सवाल उठाए। रिया ने कहा कि अपने पिता के साथ सुशांत के संबंध अच्छे नहीं थे। इसके अलावा रिया ने कहा कि सुशांत ने बहन ने मेरा शारीरिक उत्पीड़न किया। ऐसे ही तमाम आरोपों पर अब सुशांत की बहन श्वेता सिंह कीर्ति ने रिया चक्रवर्ती को जवाब दिया है।

रिया चक्रवर्ती के आरोपों पर सुशांत की बहन का पलटवार, बोलीं- अपनी आत्मा को क्या जवाब दोगी


 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
shweta singh kirti rhea chakraborty showik chakraborty mahesh manjrekar sushant singh rajput honey trehan
 
श्वेता सिंह कीर्ति, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
रिया चक्रवर्ती के आरोपों पर सुशांत की बहन का पलटवार, बोलीं- अपनी आत्मा को क्या जवाब दोगी

शोविक चक्रवर्ती और सिद्धार्थ पिठानी
रिया चक्रवर्ती के भाई शोविक और सिद्धार्थ पिठानी से 14 घंटे हुई पूछताछ, सीबीआई ने बयान किए रिकॉर्ड

रिया चक्रवर्ती और मीतू सिंह
रिया चक्रवर्ती ने सुशांत की बहन मीतू सिंह पर उठाए सवाल, बोलीं- भाई की तबीयत खराब थी तो अकेला छोड़कर क्यों गईं

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, रोहिणी अय्यर और संजना सांघी
कौन हैं संजना सांघी और रोहिणी अय्यर? जिनकी वजह से परेशान थे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, रिया चक्रवर्ती ने किया खुलासा

रिया चक्रवर्ती
क्या बॉलीवुड गैंग से है रिया चक्रवर्ती का कनेक्शन? अभिनेत्री बोलीं- 'पहले तय करो कि..'

सारा अली खान
सारा अली खान ने सेलिब्रेट की गणेश चतुर्थी, बप्पा की मूर्ति के सामने हाथ जोड़े दिखीं

रिया चक्रवर्ती, संजना सांघी, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
क्या था सुशांत का #MeToo मामला? रिया चक्रवर्ती बोलीं- 'संजना सांघी से नाम जुड़ने से हो गए थे परेशान'

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
क्या है सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत का सच? इस सवाल पर जानिए रिया चक्रवर्ती का जवाब

रिया चक्रवर्ती, सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
रिया चक्रवर्ती ने किया सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के 17 करोड़ रुपये का हेरफेर, अभिनेत्री ने दिया ये जवाब

रिया चक्रवर्ती
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस: ड्रग्स के सवाल को क्यों टाल गईं रिया चक्रवर्ती? सफाई में कही ये बात

रिया चक्रवर्ती और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
रिया चक्रवर्ती को भी आया था आत्महत्या का ख्याल, बोलीं- 'कोई गोली ही मार दे, क्योंकि...'

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, दिशा सालियान, रिया चक्रवर्ती
कैसा था दिशा सालियान और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत का रिश्ता? जानिए रिया चक्रवर्ती का जवाब

हरे रामा हरे कृष्णा, उड़ता पंजाब
'हरे रामा हरे कृष्णा' से लेकर 'उड़ता पंजाब' तक, छह फिल्मों में दिखी ड्रग्स की दुनिया की असलियत

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, सिद्धार्थ पिठानी
कैसा था सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और सिद्धार्थ पिठानी का रिश्ता, रिया चक्रवर्ती ने बताई ये सच्चाई

रिया चक्रवर्ती, आदित्य ठाकरे
क्या आदित्य ठाकरे को जानती हैं रिया चक्रवर्ती? अभिनेत्री ने बताया AU का मतलब

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस
यहां देखिए इटली के उस होटल की तस्वीरें जिसे रिया चक्रवर्ती ने बताया है भूतिया, सुशांत को हुआ था कमरे में किसी के होने का अहसास

केदारनाथ
ड्रग्स के सवाल पर बोलीं रिया चक्रवर्ती, 'केदारनाथ' की शूटिंग के पहले से ही गांजा पीते थे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
रिया चक्रवर्ती का सुशांत की बहन पर बड़ा आरोप, कहा- 'मेरा शारीरिक उत्पीड़न करने की कोशिश की'

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत केस
Rhea Chakroborty क्या मां को छोड़ देने की वजह से अपने पिता से नाराज थे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत?, रिया चक्रवर्ती ने लगाए गंभीर आरोप

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, रिया चक्रवर्ती
ऐसे शुरू हुआ था रिया चक्रवर्ती और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत का रिश्ता, अभिनेत्री बोलीं- 'क्या पता था I LOVE YOU की सजा ऐसे काटनी पड़ेगी'

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत, रिया चक्रवर्ती, महेश भट्ट
रिया चक्रवर्ती ने किया खुलासा महेश भट्ट के साथ कैसे हैं रिश्ते, बताया, 'सुशांत भी उनको करते थे पसंद'

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
