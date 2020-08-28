रिया के आरोपों पर सुशांत की बहन का जवाब और महेश मांजरेकर को अंडरवर्ल्ड की धमकी, पांच खबरें

{"_id":"5f4868b624145267983ef0bd","slug":"shweta-singh-kirti-reply-to-rhea-chakraborty-and-mahesh-manjrekar-gets-extortion-call-from-abu-salem-gang-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और रिया चक्रवर्ती
- फोटो : Instagram: @sushantsinghrajput @rhea_chakraborty
{"_id":"5f4868b624145267983ef0bd","slug":"shweta-singh-kirti-reply-to-rhea-chakraborty-and-mahesh-manjrekar-gets-extortion-call-from-abu-salem-gang-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
हनी त्रेहन
- फोटो : Instagram: @honeytrehan
{"_id":"5f4868b624145267983ef0bd","slug":"shweta-singh-kirti-reply-to-rhea-chakraborty-and-mahesh-manjrekar-gets-extortion-call-from-abu-salem-gang-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
राजेश कुमार
- फोटो : instagram/rajeshkumar.official
{"_id":"5f4868b624145267983ef0bd","slug":"shweta-singh-kirti-reply-to-rhea-chakraborty-and-mahesh-manjrekar-gets-extortion-call-from-abu-salem-gang-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
रिया चक्रवर्ती और मीतू सिंह
- फोटो : instagram/rhea_chakraborty, PTI
{"_id":"5f4868b624145267983ef0bd","slug":"shweta-singh-kirti-reply-to-rhea-chakraborty-and-mahesh-manjrekar-gets-extortion-call-from-abu-salem-gang-entertainment-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u091c\u0930\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0902\u0921\u0930\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
महेश मांजरेकर
- फोटो : Instagram @maheshmanjrekar