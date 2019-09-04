सोशल मीडिया पर खूब पसंद की जा रही श्वेता बच्चन की ये तस्वीर, जानें क्या है वजह

{"_id":"5d6f64e08ebc3e93c31585dd","slug":"shweta-bachchan-share-photo-with-navya-naveli-nanda-and-agastya-nanda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0936\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0924\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
shweta bachchan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d6f64e08ebc3e93c31585dd","slug":"shweta-bachchan-share-photo-with-navya-naveli-nanda-and-agastya-nanda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0936\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0924\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
shweta bachchan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d6f64e08ebc3e93c31585dd","slug":"shweta-bachchan-share-photo-with-navya-naveli-nanda-and-agastya-nanda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0936\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0924\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Agastya Nanda and Navya
- फोटो : instagram
{"_id":"5d6f64e08ebc3e93c31585dd","slug":"shweta-bachchan-share-photo-with-navya-naveli-nanda-and-agastya-nanda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0936\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0924\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
shweta bachchan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5d6f64e08ebc3e93c31585dd","slug":"shweta-bachchan-share-photo-with-navya-naveli-nanda-and-agastya-nanda","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u092c \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0936\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0924\u093e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
shweta bachchan
- फोटो : social media