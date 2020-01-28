शहर चुनें

श्रुति हासन का जन्मदिन और शहनाज-सिद्धार्थ में हुई सुलह, पढ़े पांच खबरें

28 Jan 2020
Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
अभिनेता कमल हासन और सारिका के बेटी श्रुति हासन साउथ से लेकर बॉलीवुड फिल्मों तक में नजर आ चुकीं है। हालांकि श्रुति अपने पिता का तरह पहचान नहीं बना पाईं लेकिन वो हमेशा से सुर्खियों में रहीं। बहुत ही कम लोग इस बात को जानते हैं कि श्रुति का जन्म अपने माता-पिता की शादी से दो साल पहले हो गया था। आज श्रुति का जन्मदिन है।

माता-पिता की शादी से दो साल पहले हुआ था श्रुति हासन का जन्म, नशे की वजह से करियर को हुआ नुकसान
shruti haasan sejal sharma bigg boss 13 siddharth shukla shehnaz kaur gill ayushmann khurrana
Shruti Haasan
Bollywood

माता-पिता की शादी से दो साल पहले हुआ था श्रुति हासन का जन्म, नशे की वजह से करियर को हुआ नुकसान

28 जनवरी 2020

Adnan Sami
Bollywood

पद्मश्री विवाद में पिता का नाम आने पर भड़के अदनान सामी, बोले- 'उन्होंने अपने देश के लिए...'

28 जनवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: फिर एक दूसरे के करीब आए सिद्धार्थ और शहनाज, आखिर कह दी दिल की बात

28 जनवरी 2020

Sejal Sharma
Television

सेजल को लेकर इस अभिनेत्री ने किया बड़ा खुलासा,आत्महत्या से दो दिन पहले दिया था ऑडिशन

27 जनवरी 2020

दीपिका पादुकोण और ऋषि कपूर
Bollywood

'छपाक' के बाद इस हॉलीवुड फिल्म के रीमेक में नजर आएंगी दीपिका, ऋषि कपूर का भी अहम किरदार

27 जनवरी 2020

Adnan Sami, Sonia Gandhi
Bollywood

अदनान सामी को पद्मश्री दिए जाने पर भाजपा ने कांग्रेस को घेरा, सोनिया के पिता को लेकर बोली बड़ी बात

27 जनवरी 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana
Bollywood

आयुष्मान को 'गे' के किरदार में देख कैसा था बेटे का रिएक्शन, जवाब सुन भर आईं मां की आंखें

28 जनवरी 2020

Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: नॉमिनेशन टास्क में फुस्स हुए सिद्धार्थ सहित ये सदस्य, आसिम ने किया सबसे अच्छा प्रदर्शन

28 जनवरी 2020

bollywood movies
Bollywood

आज की फिल्मों में खत्म हो रही हैं प्रेम कहानियां !, जानें इससे पहले ऐसा और कब हुआ

27 जनवरी 2020

प्रियंका चोपड़ा और कोबी ब्रायंट
Bollywood

Grammy अवॉर्ड में बोल्ड ड्रेस ही नहीं प्रियंका के इस अंदाज ने भी जीता फैंस का दिल, कोबी ब्रायंट से है कनेक्शन

27 जनवरी 2020

Salman Khan Bigg Boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: एक दिन में ऐसे पूरे हफ्ते के एपिसोड देखते हैं सलमान, कड़ी जांच के बाद लगाते हैं क्लास

27 जनवरी 2020

निक जोनस और प्रियंका चोपड़ा
Bollywood

निक जोनस के दांत में फंसा दिखा पालक, सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने मीम्स बनाकर लिए मजे

27 जनवरी 2020

बेल बॉटम और बच्चन पांडे
Bollywood

बच्चन पांडे की रिलीज डेट बदलते ही परेशान हुए फैंस, 'बेल बॉटम' के साथ अक्षय ने दिया जवाब

27 जनवरी 2020

जयवीर शेरगिल और अदनान सामी
Bollywood

कांग्रेस नेता को अदनान सामी का करारा जवाब, लिखा- 'बच्चे क्या तुम अपना दिमाग..'

27 जनवरी 2020

प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनस
Bollywood

Grammy 2020 : में प्रियंका चोपड़ा की बोल्डनेस से हैरान हुए फैंस, बोले- 'भारत का नाम क्यों खराब कर रही हो'

27 जनवरी 2020

Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh
Television

Bigg Boss 13: फिनाले से दो हफ्ते पहले बिग बॉस ने चली अपनी चाल, आसिम-विशाल के खेल का किया पर्दाफाश

27 जनवरी 2020

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: पहली बार विशाल आदित्य सिंह के भाई का आया बयान, खोल दी शो की पोल

27 जनवरी 2020

लाल सिंह चड्ढा और बच्चन पांडे
Bollywood

आमिर से मुकाबले के पहले ही 'खिलाड़ी' ने छोड़ा मैदान, अब इस दिन रिलीज होगी 'बच्चन पांडे'

27 जनवरी 2020

bigg boss 13
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: घर में होगी चार नए सदस्यों की एंट्री, आसिम सहित ये तीन घरवाले होंगे हैरान

27 जनवरी 2020

shah rukh khan, mahira khan
Bollywood

पाकिस्तानी अभिनेत्री ने शाहरुख का वीडियो किया शेयर, बैट्री से कर दी अभिनेता की तुलना

27 जनवरी 2020

The Forgotten Army
Reviews

Forgotten Army Review: प्राइम वीडियो का नए साल का पहला धमाका, जरूर देखें ये सीरीज

27 जनवरी 2020

राम लखन
Bollywood

#31YearsOfRamLakhan: इस फिल्म से ही बॉलीवुड को मिला था 'केसरिया विलायती', जानें फिल्म के अनसुने किस्से

27 जनवरी 2020

जाने 28 जनवरी का दिन किन राशि वालों के लिए है बेहतर

यहां देखिए क्या कहता है 28 जनवरी का आपका राशिफल इतना ही नहीं अब हर रोज दिन के हिसाब से जानिए अपना राशिफल।

27 जनवरी 2020

अनुराग ठाकुर 1:08

Delhi Election 2020: अनुराग ठाकुर ने लगवाए 'गोली मारो गद्दारों को' के नारे

27 जनवरी 2020

पं बंगाल 1:29

पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा में CAA के खिलाफ प्रस्ताव पास,राजस्थान,केरल,पंजाब के बाद बना चौथा राज्य

27 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:09

पतला हुआ दुनिया का सबसे मोटा बच्चा, 4 साल में घटाया 110 किलो वजन

27 जनवरी 2020

नमामि गंगे प्रोजेक्ट 3:06

नमामि गंगे प्रोजेक्ट: प्रयागराज और पटना में नए सीवेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट्स का ये हो रहा असर

27 जनवरी 2020

