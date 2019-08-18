शहर चुनें

10 करोड़ का ऑफर ठुकराने वाली शिल्पा शेट्टी के मुरीद हुए पूर्व सीएम, बोले-प्रशंसनीय कदम

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Sun, 18 Aug 2019 07:33 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty, Shivraj Singh Chauhan
1 of 5
Shilpa Shetty, Shivraj Singh Chauhan - फोटो : amar ujala
बॉलीवुड की खूबसूरत अदाकारा शिल्पा शेट्टी फिल्मों के अलावा अपनी फिटनेस की वजह से भी सुर्खियों में रहती हैं। हाल ही में उन्हें पतले होने की दवाई का विज्ञापन करने का ऑफर मिला था, लेकिन 10 करोड़ रुपये के इस ऑफर को शिल्पा शेट्टी ने एक झटके में ठुकरा दिया। उनकी इस खबर ने काफी सुर्खियां बटोरी थीं। वहीं अब मध्य प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने शिल्पा शेट्टी के इस फैसले पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी है। 
