शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा-दीया मिर्जा का जन्मदिन, दिल्ली अग्निकांड पर सितारों ने जताया दुख, पांच खबरें

एंटरटेंमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Mon, 09 Dec 2019 07:14 AM IST
Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
अभिनेत्री दीया मिर्जा को हमेशा खूबसूरती की पर्याय माना जाता है। फिल्मों में भले ही उनकी मौजूदगी कम रही हो लेकिन उनके चाहने वालों की फेहरिस्त किसी सुपर स्टार से कम नहीं है। चेहरे पर हमेशा एक मीठी सी मुस्कान रखने वाली दीया के लिए बॉलीवुड की सफर आसान नहीं था। इसके पीछे संघर्ष और दिन रात की मेहनत थी। आज दीया का जन्मदिन है।

'मिस एशिया' के खिताब ने बदली दीया मिर्जा की जिंदगी, 16 की उम्र में कंपनी में करती थीं नौकरी
 
Bollywood
Bollywood - फोटो : Social Media
Shatrughan Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha - फोटो : Social Media
Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan - फोटो : मुंबई टीम, अमर उजाला
Delhi Fire
Delhi Fire - फोटो : PTI
Priya Gill
Priya Gill - फोटो : Social Media
