शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Entertainment ›   Bollywood ›   Shahrukh Khan trolled on nepotism to Varun Dhawan statement on Kalank these are top 5 bollywood news

बेेटे की वजह से शाहरुख खान ट्रोल और कलंक पर वरुण धवन के बयान सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की 5 बड़ी खबरें

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Tue, 18 Jun 2019 06:41 AM IST
shah rukh khan
1 of 5
shah rukh khan - फोटो : file photo
बेटे के साथ फिल्म करने पर ट्रोल हुए शाहरुख खान 
बॉलीवुड के किंग खान यानी शाहरुख खान और उनके बेेटे आर्यन काफी चर्चा में हैं। ये दोनों हॉलीवुड फिल्म द लायन किंग में अपनी आवाज देंगे। इस बात का खुलासा होते ही हर कोई किंग खान और उनके बेटे की चर्चा कर रहा है। डिजनी अपनी सुपरहिट फिल्म द लायन किंग का नया संस्करण अगले महीने रिलीज करने जा रहा है। इस फिल्म के हिंदी संस्करण में शाहरुख खान और उनके बेटे अपनी आवाज दे रहे हैं। इस खबर के बाद से सोशल मीडिया पर शाहरुख खान को नेपोटिज्म के नाम पर जमकर ट्रोल किया जा रहा है।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
shah rukh khan ayushmann khurrana varun dhawan kalank शाहरुख खान आयुष्मान खुराना वरुण धवन कलंक
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
सबसे विश्वशनीय हिंदी न्यूज़ वेबसाइट अमर उजाला पर पढ़ें मनोरंजन समाचार से जुड़ी ब्रेकिंग अपडेट। मनोरंजन जगत की अन्य खबरें जैसे बॉलीवुड न्यूज़, लाइव टीवी न्यूज़, लेटेस्ट हॉलीवुड न्यूज़ और मूवी रिव्यु आदि से संबंधित ब्रेकिंग न्यूज़।
 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें अमर उजाला हिंदी न्यूज़ APP अपने मोबाइल पर।
Amar Ujala Android Hindi News APP Amar Ujala iOS Hindi News APP
विज्ञापन

Recommended

sunny deol, shah rukh, juhi
Bollywood

'डर' के बाद 16 साल तक शाहरुख से बातचीत रही बंद, 25 साल बाद सनी देओल ने किया बड़े धोखे का खुलासा

17 जून 2019

rajeev sen, charu asopa
Bollywood

सुष्मिता सेन के छोटे भाई ने टीवी की इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ लिए फेरे, देखिए पूरा वेडिंग एल्बम

17 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
janhvi kapoor
Bollywood

बेली डांस करतीं पहली बार सामने आईं जान्हवी कपूर, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

17 जून 2019

Article 15
Bollywood

भेदभाव के खिलाफ आयुष्मान खुराना का कैंपेन, लोगों से की जातिसूचक शब्द को न बोलने की अपील

18 जून 2019

जानिए जल्दी से सरकारी नौकरी पाने के उपाय।
Astrology

जानिए जल्दी से सरकारी नौकरी पाने के उपाय।
Shaktimaan Serial Star Cast
Bollywood

14 साल बाद इतने बदल गए हैं 'शक्तिमान', 'किलविश', 'डॉ जैकॉल', तस्वीरों में देखें पूरी स्टार कास्ट

18 जून 2019

disha patani, tiger shroff
Bollywood

दिशा पाटनी के साथ रेस्टोरेंट के बाहर स्पॉट हुए टाइगर, एक्ट्रेस को भीड़ से बचाने के लिए किया ये काम

17 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in Bollywood

bollywood celebs
Bollywood

योग से खुद को इतना फिट रखती हैं ये 5 अभिनेत्रियां, उम्र का अंदाजा लगाना होगा मुश्किल

17 जून 2019

nita ambani
Bollywood

भारत-पाकिस्तान के मैच में बेटे संग दिखीं नीता अंबानी, तिरंगा लेकर टीम को ऐसे किया चीयर

17 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
विज्ञापन
shah rukh khan, aryan khan
Bollywood

शाहरुख के बेटे आर्यन लीड रोल करने को हुए राजी, पिता संग इस फिल्म में करेंगे काम

17 जून 2019

Suman Rao
Bollywood

राजस्थान की सुमन राव की ये 9 तस्वीरें बताती हैं, इन्हें फेमिना मिस इंडिया 2019 का खिताब क्यों मिला

17 जून 2019

जानिए जल्दी से सरकारी नौकरी पाने के उपाय।
Astrology

जानिए जल्दी से सरकारी नौकरी पाने के उपाय।
वरुण धवन
Bollywood

'कलंक' की फ्लॉप पर ये क्या बोल गए वरुण धवन ?, लग सकता है करण जौहर को बुरा !

18 जून 2019

बेटे आर्यमान के साथ बॉबी देओल
Bollywood

बर्थडे पर आर्यमान संग तस्वीर शेयर कर बॉबी देओल ने दिया कैप्शन-मुझे गर्व है कि मैं तुम्हारा पिता हूं

17 जून 2019

ira khan, aamir khan
Bollywood

आमिर के साथ ऐसे मस्ती करती हैं बेटी इरा, वीडियो देख यूजर्स बोले- 'पिता और बेटी की क्यूट जोड़ी'

17 जून 2019

kartik aaryan
Bollywood

कैमरे से छुपकर सारा से मिलने पहुंचे कार्तिक आर्यन, अफेयर की खबरों के बीच तस्वीरें वायरल

17 जून 2019

सलमान खान की तीन फिल्मों के पोस्टर
Bollywood

'भारत' ने तोड़ा 'प्रेम रतन धन..' और 'एक था टाइगर' का रिकॉर्ड, दूसरे वीकेंड पर कमाए इतने करोड़

17 जून 2019

salman khan and taimur
Bollywood

IndvsPak: सलमान समेत कई दिग्गज सेलेब्स ने भारत को किया सैल्यूट, पूरे बॉलीवुड में जीत का जश्न

17 जून 2019

Janhvi Kapoor
Bollywood

जान्हवी कपूर ने कॉपी किया मां श्रीदेवी का 'चांदनी' लुक, मुंबई एयरपोर्ट पर दिखा देसी अवतार

17 जून 2019

सलमान खान, सोहेल खान और योहान
Bollywood

VIDEO: सोहेल की वजह से हवा में उड़ गया बेटा योहान, चाचा सलमान खान ने ऐसे संभाला

17 जून 2019

sohail khan son
Bollywood

सोहेल खान के बेटे की बर्थडे पार्टी में नजर आया पूरा खान परिवार, यूलिया के साथ पहुंचे सलमान

17 जून 2019

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

पिता के साथ तस्वीर शेयर कर भावुक हुईं प्रियंका, ससुर को लिखा-'मुझे बेटी बनाने के लिए शुक्रिया'

17 जून 2019

bollywood villains
Bollywood

फिल्मी पर्दे पर जिनसे कांपते हैं लोग, उन 7 विलेन की बीवियां हैं बिलकुल सीधी सादी

14 जून 2019

Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood

बेटे के साथ फिल्म करने पर ट्रोल हुए किंग खान, सोशल मीडिया यूजर बोले- 'वेलकम टू नेपोटिज्म क्लब'

17 जून 2019

shah rukh khan
shah rukh khan - फोटो : file photo
Janaki Das Mehra
Janaki Das Mehra - फोटो : social media
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne - फोटो : Instagram
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana - फोटो : social media
वरुण धवन
वरुण धवन - फोटो : file photo
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

टेंपो ड्राइवर ने दिखाई दरोगा को तलवार तो पुलिस ने कर दी सड़क पर पिटाई, नाबालिग को भी नहीं छोड़ा

दिल्ली में एक टेंपो ड्राइवर के साथ पुलिस की मारपीट का वीडियो वायरल हुआ तो हंगामा मच गया। आपको दिखाते हैं टेंपो ड्राइवर और पुलिसवालों के बीच हुई मारपीट का वो वीडियो जिसके बाद मामला काफी गरमाया गया है।

18 जून 2019

प्रज्ञा ठाकुर 3:15

लोकसभा में भाजपा सांसद साध्वी प्रज्ञा ठाकुर की शपथ ग्रहण के दौरान विपक्ष का हंगामा

17 जून 2019

ममता बनर्जी 1:26

टीएमसी के 12 पार्षद और एक विधायक भाजपा में शामिल

17 जून 2019

जेपी नड्डा 1:04

जेपी नड्डा बने भाजपा के कार्यकारी अध्यक्ष

17 जून 2019

बिहार 2:19

दिमागी बुखार से बेहाल बिहार में अब लू से हो रही मौतें

17 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.