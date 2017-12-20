बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'पद्मावती' की रिलीज पर शाहिद कपूर का बड़ा खुलासा, मिलने वाली है गुड न्यूज
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Entertainment
›
Bollywood
›
Shahid Kapoor speak up on Padmavati release date, film release date will be come this year end
{"_id":"5a3a511f4f1c1b686a8bad75","slug":"shahid-kapoor-speak-up-on-padmavati-release-date-film-release-date-will-be-come-this-year-end","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940' \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0926 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u0941\u0921 \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 05:31 PM IST
फिल्म 'पद्मावती' को लेकर फिल्म के 'राजा महा रावल रत्न सिंह' यानी शाहिद कपूर ने फिल्म की रिलीज को लेकर सस्पेंस खत्म कर दिया है। उन्होंने फिल्म कि रिलीज डेट को लेकर बड़ा खुलासा किया है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3a30464f1c1b3c3d8bedbc","slug":"anushka-sharma-and-virat-kohli-reached-delhi-for-their-reception-party","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0916\u0930 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u0915\u093e, \u0917\u0935\u093e\u0939 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3797a94f1c1bee688c2774","slug":"two-actress-involve-in-sex-racket-hyderabad-police-revealed-the-name","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"SEX \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0948\u0902\u0921\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940\u0902 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0938\u091a, 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930\u094b\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3787234f1c1bce408bdc8c","slug":"police-bust-a-high-profile-prostitution-racket-two-actress-involve","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 50 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u090f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a3a3c844f1c1bca678c29ec","slug":"this-is-what-priyanka-chopra-has-to-say-all-about-her-marriage-plans","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u091a\u094b\u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0932\u093f\u091f\u0940, \u0909\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0942\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a3a479b4f1c1b74698c2eb2","slug":"abhishek-bachchan-deal-with-salman-khan-ex-manager-reshma-shetty","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0942\u092c\u0924\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0937\u0947\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0926\u092e, \u0910\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0938 \u092c\u094d\u0935\u0949\u092f\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u200d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a39e54e4f1c1bc1678c2889","slug":"bigg-boss-lashes-out-on-hina-khan-while-using-english-language-continuously","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928, Bigg Boss \u0928\u0947 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u091f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e SORRY","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!