रणबीर कपूर से शाहरुख खान तक, बचपन में ऐसे दिखते थे आपके पसंदीदा सितारे

{"_id":"5dccf8a88ebc3e5b62751925","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-to-ranbir-kapoor-bollywood-stars-photo-of-childhood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0915, \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
बॉलीवुड सितारों के बचपन की तस्वीरें
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5dccf8a88ebc3e5b62751925","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-to-ranbir-kapoor-bollywood-stars-photo-of-childhood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0915, \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
salman khan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5dccf8a88ebc3e5b62751925","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-to-ranbir-kapoor-bollywood-stars-photo-of-childhood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0915, \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
shah rukh khan
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5dccf8a88ebc3e5b62751925","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-to-ranbir-kapoor-bollywood-stars-photo-of-childhood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0915, \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
deepika padukone
- फोटो : indian express
{"_id":"5dccf8a88ebc3e5b62751925","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-to-ranbir-kapoor-bollywood-stars-photo-of-childhood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0915, \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
ayushmann khurrana
- फोटो : social media
{"_id":"5dccf8a88ebc3e5b62751925","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-to-ranbir-kapoor-bollywood-stars-photo-of-childhood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0915, \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Ranbir Kapoor
- फोटो : file photo
{"_id":"5dccf8a88ebc3e5b62751925","slug":"shah-rukh-khan-to-ranbir-kapoor-bollywood-stars-photo-of-childhood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0923\u092c\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u092a\u0942\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0941\u0916 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0915, \u092c\u091a\u092a\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0924\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0938\u0902\u0926\u0940\u0926\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
कटरीना कैफ
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया