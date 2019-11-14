शहर चुनें

रणबीर कपूर से शाहरुख खान तक, बचपन में ऐसे दिखते थे आपके पसंदीदा सितारे

एंटरटेनमेंट डेस्क, अमर उजाला, Updated Thu, 14 Nov 2019 12:18 PM IST
बॉलीवुड सितारों के बचपन की तस्वीरें
1 of 7
बॉलीवुड सितारों के बचपन की तस्वीरें - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज के स्टाइल, कपड़ों और फैशन को हर कोई फॉलो करना चाहता है । लेकिन ये सेलेब बचपन में हमारी ही तरह आम दिखते थे। कई स्टार्स की बचपन की ऐसी तस्वीरें सामने आ चुकी हैं जिनमें उनको पहचानना भी मुश्किल होगा । आज बाल दिवस के मौके पर हम आपको सलमान खान, शाहरुख खान से लेकर कटरीना कैफ तक की बचपन की तस्वीरें दिखाते हैं । 
childrens day shah rukh khan salman khan
बॉलीवुड सितारों के बचपन की तस्वीरें
बॉलीवुड सितारों के बचपन की तस्वीरें - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
salman khan
salman khan - फोटो : social media
shah rukh khan
shah rukh khan - फोटो : social media
deepika padukone
deepika padukone - फोटो : indian express
ayushmann khurrana
ayushmann khurrana - फोटो : social media
Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor - फोटो : file photo
कटरीना कैफ
कटरीना कैफ - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
