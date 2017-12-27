Download App
आपका शहर Close

सलमान खान को बर्थडे विश करने का खास तरीका अपनाया शाहरुख खान ने

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 10:33 AM IST
Shah Rukh Khan Sings Birthday Song For Salman Khan birthday

सलमान खान आज यानी 27 दिसंबर को 52 साल के हो गए। इस मौके को उन्होंने अपने परिवार और कुछ खास दोस्तों के साथ सेलिब्रेट किया। सभी ने अपने-अपने तरीके से बॉलीवुड के सुल्तान को बर्थडे विश किया। विश करने का सबसे खास तरीका अपनाया शाहरुख खान ने।

Comments

Browse By Tags

salman khan birthday shah rukh khan salman khan tiger zinda hai

आज का मुद्दा

कांग्रेस नेता मनीष तिवारी ने ट्वीट कर उड़ाया पीएम मोदी का मजाक

Congress Leader Manish Tiwari pass funny comment on pm narendra modi

Most Viewed

150 करोड़ फीस लेकर सलमान ने कहा था 'टाइगर जिंदा है', विलेन की फीस सुनकर दिमाग हिल जाएगा

tiger zinda hai villain sudeep charge 6 crore rupees for salman khan film
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

'टाइगर' के आगे पानी मांग रहा 'बाहुबली', साल की सबसे बड़ी फिल्‍म के साथ तोड़ डाले ये 10 रिकॉर्ड

salman khan film tiger zinda hai make 9 records in 4 days
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

घर में घुसते ही आम इंसान हो जाते हैं सलमान खान, देर से आने पर 'सुल्तान' से ये बात कहते हैं नौकर

salman khan birthday special he lives in his home without stardom
  • मंगलवार, 26 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

विराट-अनुष्‍का के रिसेप्‍शन पर 'रिवॉल्वर रानी' पर टिकीं रहीं नजरें, रेखा ने लूट ली महफिल

anushka sharma virat kohli reception kangana ranaut rekha madhuri dixit
  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

PHOTOS: 52 के हुए सलमान खान, एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ फार्महाउस पर हुआ जोरदार जश्न

Salman Khan birthday celebrates at Panvel farmhouse see pictures
  • बुधवार, 27 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!